Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB), in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), today officially announced that Doha will host the “Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) Doha 2026”. The four-day event will take place from September 21 to 24, 2026, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). The announcement follows the signing of an agreement between QDB and GEN on the sidelines of the 65th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Doha edition is expected to attract more than 3,000 participants, including entrepreneurs, investors, experts, representatives of financial institutions, and government decision-makers from over 200 countries and organizations worldwide. Participants will engage in in-depth dialogue on entrepreneurship, investment, cross-border collaboration, sectoral innovation, startup growth pathways, and public policies that support sustainable growth.

The event will be held in partnership with QDB’s Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference, building on its strong track record in supporting Qatar’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and reinforcing its position as the nation’s leading entrepreneurship event.

Commenting on the significance of hosting the Congress, Mr. Abdulrahman bin Hesham Al-Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank, said: “We are pleased to host the next edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Doha. We look forward to welcoming the global entrepreneurial community of leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors to participate in high-level international dialogue that translates into collaboration, coordination, and partnerships that stimulate economic development across the region and globally. This milestone further reinforces Qatar’s position as a hub for economic cooperation and innovation, and as a launchpad for innovative ideas and cross-border entrepreneurship.”

Mr. Jonathan Ortmans, Founder and President of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), said: “Qatar brings together rare conditions: a clear strategic vision, recognized execution capabilities and an international positioning that fosters dialogue and cooperation. GEC Doha 2026 continues to underscore the role of the Congress as a global reference platform, capable of generating structured collaboration and concrete outcomes for entrepreneurial ecosystems.”

In a statement announcing its partnership with Qatar Development Bank, the Global Entrepreneurship Network emphasized Qatar's constructive role in advancing economic development and supporting entrepreneurship through its strong capacity for strategic coordination among stakeholders, effective implementation of strategies, and ability to forge impactful partnerships. Through hosting the Congress, Doha aims to contribute to the development of a global economic ecosystem in which entrepreneurship serves as a central pillar for cooperation, investment, and ecosystem growth.

Hosting this global event reflects the significant progress Qatar has achieved in developing its entrepreneurship ecosystem and enhancing its competitiveness in attracting innovative projects and ideas, in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.

This milestone builds on the success of the Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference at the local level. Its eleventh edition, held last year, recorded notable achievements and was recognized as one of the most prominent and impactful events supporting entrepreneurship at both the local and regional levels. Building on this momentum, Qatar Development Bank continues to leverage this pioneering experience by hosting one of the world’s largest entrepreneurship-focused events, opening new and unprecedented horizons for collaboration and coordination with the global entrepreneurial community.

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centred around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

