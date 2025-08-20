Abu Dhabi: The Public Prosecution launched its summer camp last Monday, with the participation of more than 25 high school students. The camp, now in its third consecutive day, is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, Thursday. .

Held under the theme “An Aware Generation for an Aware Society”, the programme aims to enhance the students’ legal and cultural awareness and strengthen their role as active partners in community service. It features a variety of educational and interactive activities designed to promote civic engagement and a sense of responsibility among youth.

The Public Prosecution’s summer camp is organised within the framework of the UAE Year of Community’s vision and objectives. It seeks to invest in the potential of youth by providing them with legal and cultural knowledge, instilling values of citizenship and respect for the rule of law, and equipping them with practical skills that help prepare a more aware and responsible generation.

The camp agenda encompasses more than nine key focus areas that address contemporary issues of relevance to students. Delivered by around 16 speakers, including judicial officials and legal experts, the programme integrates interactive workshops, awareness lectures, and hands-on field activities. This approach provides a cohesive mix of theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring participants gain a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.

The programme is delivered exclusively in Arabic, underscoring the promotion of national identity while facilitating effective and direct engagement with participants.

With this pioneering initiative, the Public Prosecution underscores its steadfast commitment to fostering community partnership, promoting legal awareness, and nurturing values of justice, tolerance, and national identity among young generations, thereby contributing to the building of a more conscious and cohesive society.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com