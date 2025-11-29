Riyadh - The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is honored to announce that Her Excellency Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, will participate as the Special Guest at the FII PRIORITY Asia Summit 2025, taking place in Tokyo.

Her Excellency will deliver an in-person keynote address on Monday, December 1st, at 11:15 am at the Fairmont Tokyo Hotel.

This high-level engagement represents a significant moment for international dialogue, offering delegates and global stakeholders the opportunity to hear directly from Japan’s national leader at a pivotal time for global economic cooperation, innovation, and regional development. The presence of the Prime Minister underscores the importance of Asia’s role in shaping the future of global prosperity.

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee & Acting CEO of the FII Institute, stated: “We are deeply honored to welcome Prime Minister Takaichi to the FII PRIORITY Asia Summit. This will be one of her first major addresses to the international business community, and it comes at a defining moment for Japan’s global economic leadership. Her vision and message will resonate widely, setting the tone for a new era of partnership, innovation, and opportunity across Asia and the world.”

*The Prime Minister's attendance is currently scheduled, but changes may occur in the future.

