Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI and an ADGM-based organization, proudly announces its participation as a Support Partner Sponsor at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2024.

Held at the ADGM Atrium, the premier financial event convenes global leaders, market experts, and innovators from over 100 countries, celebrating Abu Dhabi’s role as the "Capital of Capital."

As part of the company’s participation at the event, Presight CEO, Thomas Pramotedham, will deliver a keynote titled "Revolutionizing Financial Services: Unlocking the Power of AI and GenAI" on December 11 at 3:25 PM. His session will explore the potential of AI in enhancing operational efficiency, customer engagement, and fostering growth in the finance sector. Pramotedham will demonstrate visionary use cases, key challenges and innovative AI powered solutions that enable secure, compliant, and impactful transformation.

Presight equips financial regulatory authorities and institutions with cutting-edge tools powered by big data analytics and Generative AI. By identifying financial anomalies, fraud, and risks, Presight ensures secure, compliant, and efficient financial transactions. As Abu Dhabi asserts itself as a global financial powerhouse, Presight’s expertise amplifies its efforts, aligning AI capabilities with the emirate's ambitions for economic growth and technological leadership.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented: “Abu Dhabi Finance Week underscores the UAE’s vision of harnessing financial, human, and technological capital as drivers of economic progress. At Presight, we’re proud to support this transformation through Applied Intelligence, turning data into actionable insights. Our participation reaffirms our commitment to advancing financial integrity and positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation in financial services.”

Presight invites financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and decision-makers attending ADFW to visit its representatives or contact the company directly to explore its advanced AI-powered solutions for the financial services sector.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.