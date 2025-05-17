PARIS, France -- The Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris featured a standout session this year with the Premier Invest Deal Room, a platform that spotlighted over $10 billion worth of oil, gas and renewable energy projects seeking investment across Africa and the broader energy frontier.

“This is a platform to showcase interesting opportunities across Africa that we are advising on,” said Marcel Awasum, Head of Business Development for Premier Invest. “All of the deals we are advising on, we are also mobilizing capital for – from family offices to private equity in oil and gas – mostly from the Middle East, and some from Europe.”

The session featured 17 active deals spanning upstream, midstream, trading and renewable segments, underscoring the breadth of investment potential across the African continent and beyond. One of the flagship opportunities was the development of a 200,000-barrel-per-day crude oil refinery, seeking $4.8 billion in combined equity and debt to meet growing regional demand for refined products. Another deal sought $50 million through a 360-day revolving letter of credit facility to support the import of refined petroleum products.

Exploration and production prospects were also on the table, including a development project offering up to 40% participating interest to qualified investors, as well as an African oil and gas company seeking a $30 million capital injection, strategic partnership and offtake agreement to enhance its trade capacity and expand upstream.

Refining featured prominently among the deals, with one project calling for €2-5 billion to expand national capacity – open to debt, equity and strategic partnerships. A separate opportunity involved a $25 million equity investment in a highly prospective offshore Guyanese block, offering first-mover advantage with an estimated 400 million barrels of recoverable reserves.

Other ventures included the sale of a defunct Caribbean gas-to-liquids plant with a proven $50 million EBITDA when operational; an $18 million debt facility to drill additional wells in an active production field; and a fast-moving $360 million field development project already attracting soft commitments. The session also featured investment opportunities in the Republic of Congo, where a special purpose vehicle is seeking a co-investor for an M&A transaction involving producing assets; a $70 million fuel importation deal in Burundi; and a $200 million financing package to support the purchase of both crude and refined products in Ivory Coast.

The session concluded with five renewable energy projects seeking over $725 million in investment. This included $362 million for a 70 MW geothermal project in Kenya, $92 million for a 71 MW hybrid solar PV and wind project in Zambia, $87 million for a 100 MW solar PV project in South Africa, and two clean-gas projects – one in Benin (43 MW) and another in South Africa (100 MW) – seeking $84 million and $100 million, respectively.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

SOURCE: Energy Capital & Power