Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has revealed the finalists of its Digital Awards.

The Awards, sponsored by 3Gem Research, reflect the outstanding work across the region’s digital communications industry over the last 12 months. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, 29th November, at Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills, Dubai.

The 10 award categories were judged by some of the industry’s most innovative minds. For more information about purchasing tickets to the 2022 Digital Awards ceremony, please contact digitalawards@prca.mena.global

Finalists:

Best Use of Video in a Campaign:

APCO Worldwide – UMNIAH for Sustainability

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority - #RAKCalling

Weber Shandwick MENAT – Dorco Shave Squad (Weber Shandwick MENAT and Dorco)

W7Worldwide – Dispelling PR Myths

Best Use of Social Influencers in a Campaign:

Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy – OPPO Reno7 Series Launch

Gambit Communications – Gambit Communications & BBC Studios: The Green Planet

QANECT - KIA FIFA Arab World Cup Hospitality Program: Influencer Engagement

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority - #RAKCalling

Best Performance in a Digital Campaign:

Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy - OPPO Reno7 Series Launch

Matrix Public Relations – How Matrix PR Secured 10,000 New Accounts in 1 Month through a New Formula

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority - #RAKCalling

Current Global - Breaking Barriers: Current Global and PepsiCo

W7Worldwide - Building Bridges

Best Use of Content Marketing in a Campaign:

Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy – OPPO Reno7 Series Launch

QANECT - Launch of Adrift ANDA in Doha, Qatar

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority - #RAKCalling

Weber Shandwick MENAT – Dorco Shave Squad (Weber Shandwick MENAT and Dorco)

Best Social Media Campaign:

ASDA’A BCW - The Human Side of Network #NetworkSpeaks

Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy - OPPO Reno7 Series Launch

Weber Shandwick MENAT – Dorco Shave Squad (Weber Shandwick MENAT and Dorco)

Current Global - Breaking Barriers: Current Global and PepsiCo

Best Digital Marketing Campaign:

Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy - OPPO Reno7 Series Launch

Matrix Public Relations – How Matrix PR Secured 10,000 New Accounts in 1 Month through a New Formula

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority - #RAKCalling

Weber Shandwick MENAT – Dorco Shave Squad (Weber Shandwick MENAT and Dorco)

W7Worldwide – Dispelling PR Myths

Best Use of Paid Media in a Campaign

Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy - OPPO Reno7 Series Launch

Matrix Public Relations – How Matrix PR Secured 10,000 New Accounts in 1 Month through a New Formula

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority - #RAKCalling

Weber Shandwick MENAT – Usain in the Membrane (Weber Shandwick MENAT and Epson)

W7Worldwide – Building Cultural Bridges

Digital Professional of the Year:

Empyre Communications – Zoe Serras

Gambit Communications – Judy Bakieh

Matrix Public Relations – Melwyn Abraham

Best Use of Reporting and Measurement in a Campaign:

QANECT - QBIC Hackathon​ Campaign

W7Worldwide – Demystifying Saudi Arabia’s Digital Journey

Digital Team of the Year:

TishTash Communications

Weber Shandwick MENAT

