Cairo: The tenth edition of Pharmaconex, Africa's leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, is set to take place in Cairo from September 3 to 5, 2023 sustaining a decade-long journey of achievements. The event will be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) organized by "Informa Markets Egypt," a renowned global exhibition organizer. This aligns with the country's vision of localizing modern pharmaceutical manufacturing.



Pharmaconex is expected to attract 6000 visitors and will feature major exhibitors from over 20 countries showcasing products and services from more than 250 exhibitors. Additionally, Pharmaconex features a conference program covering critical topics like sterile manufacturing, digital transformation, supply chain resilience, quality management, and pharmaceutical engineering. Industry experts and thought leaders will share insights during sessions.



Mostafa Khalil, Group Exhibition Director at Informa Markets Egypt, stated, "Pharmaconex 2023 brings together industry leaders, innovators, and business owners. It's an opportunity to explore advanced technologies, establish partnerships, and drive pharmaceutical industry growth across the continent. This vision is supported by an in-depth analysis of the booming North African pharmaceutical market. According to IQVIA's quarterly report highlights remarkable growth, which states that the total pharmaceutical market in the Middle East and Africa reaching 47 billion USD in 2022 with a 63% increase compared to 2021."

The tenth year of Pharmaconex is projected to witness a significant 30% increase in Indian participation in the 2023 version. This rise mirrors India's growing significance as a global player in pharmaceutical manufacturing, catering to local markets and exports in the region.



The exhibition has collaborated with various Chinese organizations and companies, enhancing cooperation with Chinese businesses and exhibition professionals. This collaboration offers networking prospects, business growth, and market expansion opportunities.



The Partnership will substantially enhance the packaging and labeling sector, ensuring improved safety and quality procedures. It will provide valuable insights into Egypt's pharmaceutical progress and strengthen partnerships between local and global business owners.



It’s worth noting that this year's exhibition will feature eight main sectors for pharmaceutical manufacturing. These include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients & Generic APIs, Biopharmaceuticals, Lab Equipment, Fine Chemicals, Intermediates & excipients, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Clean Rooms, Pharmaceutical Machinery & Products, and Contract Manufacturing.



Over the past decade, Pharmaconex has solidified its position through significant exhibitions, online content, educational conferences, and workshops. These efforts have showcased advancements and potential for pharmaceutical expansion in Africa. The exhibition has experienced notable participation and influence growth, transforming into an indispensable platform for industry professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers.

-Ends-