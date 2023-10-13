Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PFU (EMEA) Limited - a RICOH company, has announced the launch of RICOH Laser Projectors in EMEA, the latest addition to its Smart Meeting Device category, and the first range of projectors from PFU. Displayed on the company’s stand at GITEX Global next week, alongside the full range of Smart Meeting Devices, the projectors are designed to deliver versatile, visual impact to the growing 4K lumens and above projector segment.

Hiroaki Kashiwagi, President, and CEO of PFU (EMEA) said: “Collaboration and sharing ideas is pivotal to today’s workplace. Our family of projectors is a much-needed upgrade to the technical infrastructure required to enable productive meetings. We want to improve meeting engagement and productivity, by further enhancing the image quality to enable a premium viewing experience, for every situation – whether an informal chat between colleagues or presenting for a large conference.”

Sold through specialist AV resellers and through local distribution channels such as EMPA and Saudisoft, the new product range will comprise eight models grouped into four families. From compact projectors suitable for everyday use, to high power models for larger installations, and with brightness ratings ranging from 4,000 up to 9,600 lumens, these projectors offer high quality image resolution, even in brightly lit spaces. The four families are:



RICOH Compact Laser Projectors, portable projectors, suitable for everyday use



RICOH Standard and Short Throw Laser Projectors, include fixed and portable options, with the Short Throw capable of projecting a 60-inch image from under 60 cm away



RICOH Broad Use Laser Projector, a more powerful, highly adaptable projector, ideal for medium or larger spaces, and specialised surfaces



RICOH High End Laser Projectors, a high-power model for larger installations. Can project a 300 inch image from up to 13.06m away, or extremely large images if multiple units are combined.



Since its inception, PFU has been committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that improve the productivity of our customers globally.

The new devices, alongside PFU’s iconic scanner lines, will be on display at GITEX GLOBAL (Concourse two, stand number CC2-17). This marks the first-time scanner products are showcased carrying the new brand, after they were rebranded to Ricoh earlier in the year. PFU will also introduce the latest updates to the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities in Arabic for the ScanSnap range of scanners, as well as showing the brand new ScanSnap Home for Mobile App.

The MSRP of the projectors are:



• RICOH PJ WXL5860: 7240 AED

• RICOH PJ WUL5860: 8198 AED

• RICOH PJ WUL6670: 19203 AED

• RICOH PJ WUL6680: 26530 AED

• RICOH PJ WUL6690: 32800 AED

For more information and specifications on the RICOH Laser Projectors, visit https://www.pfu-emea.ricoh.com/en-gb/hardware/meeting-devices/#projectors

For more information on the Ricoh Smart Device Category, visit https://www.pfu-emea.ricoh.com/en-gb/hardware/meeting-devices/

RICOH Compact and High End Laser Projectors are available from specialist PFU Distributors now, with the Broad Use and Standard & Short Throw families arriving in the coming months.