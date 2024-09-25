Peak Summit Development confirms prestigious project is surpassing predicted milestones, with Towers D and E set to launch in November

Dubai, UAE: Progress of the eagerly anticipated The Orchard Place – a luxury European-inspired residential community in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) – is advancing impressively, with the construction of Tower C now underway.

The first phase – Towers A and B – is ahead of schedule, with ongoing construction updates reflecting significant progress.

Tower C will feature 193 units, including studios, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious two-story penthouses and townhouses with 6 m height ceilings, spacious terraces, and private pools. The anticipated handover date is Q4 2026.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the project Towers D and E – is set to launch this November.

“We are delighted to see the remarkable progress of The Orchard Place, a project that embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences in Dubai. With Tower C now under construction and the first phase making significant strides, our vision for a luxury European-inspired community in JVC is coming to exciting fruition,” commented Sergi Voronovych, CEO, Peak Summit Development.

Strategically located across five plots close to the up-and-coming JVC area, The Orchard Place is designed to offer residents a blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. The community will feature lush green spaces, recreational facilities, and easy access to key amenities, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike.

As Towers A and B continue to progress, potential buyers can still take advantage of available units, with starting prices from AED 777,000. The demand for these luxury residences is expected to rise as the project nears completion, further enhancing the investment potential for early buyers.

Peak Summit Development remains committed to maintaining high construction standards and ensuring timely delivery of all phases of The Orchard Place.