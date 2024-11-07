Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, and Google delivered the highly anticipated GtFT 2024 Summit, in the UAE’s capital city. The exclusive event took place from 17-18 October, gathering some of the most influential leaders in finance and technology to explore forward-looking solutions to reshape the future of finance.

The GtFT 2024 Summit brought together more than 350 participants, including distinguished thought leaders, stakeholders, government officials, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the globe, while almost 9,000 viewers tuned in online for the live broadcast. Keynote speakers such as His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General, ADIO, Ahmad Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer, Hub71, Stephanie Davis, Vice President, Google Customer Solutions EMEA, Ian Dillon, Chief Product Officer, Moniepoint and Ali el Hassouni, Chief Data Officer addressed pivotal topics, including decentralized finance, AI-driven banking, the future of digital currencies and sustainable investment. The lineup of speakers also featured C-suite executives from Wise, bunq, Binance, Monzo Bank, HSBC, Starling Bank, and Stripe.

As a strategic partner of the Summit, Hub71’s involvement was instrumental in aligning the event with Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to lead FinTech innovation globally. The collaboration with Google showcased Hub71’s pivotal role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem, providing unparalleled support for the region’s entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators.

Mohammed Alkhoori, Head of Marketing and Communications at Hub71, said: “Partnering with Google for the GtFT 2024 Summit reinforces our continuous efforts to position Abu Dhabi at the forefront of financial innovation. By bringing together global finance and technology leaders, we united influential minds to shape the future of fintech. The powerful combination of Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem and Google's global reach reflects promises flourishing ideas that can transform into real-world solutions redefining the financial sector.”

Maxim Braverman, Director of Sales at Google MENA, highlighted during The GtFT Summit: “For the past three years, GtFT has brought together distinguished thought leaders, government officials, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the EMEA region to explore the latest advancements in financial technology. The UAE is the ideal location for GtFT, with its thriving investment landscape and ambitious vision for the future of digital experiences.”

The GtFT Summit represented a critical step in advancing FinTech innovation, and the foundation for future events in Abu Dhabi.

Hub71 supports over 61(~26%) FinTech startups in its community through ongoing initiatives that offer access to capital, mentorship, and an expansive network of global partners. The GtFT 2024 Summit has set the stage for future collaborations, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a critical player in the international financial landscape.

About Hub71

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.