International and regional CEOs and founders to host workshops and deliver inspiring speeches.

Sharjah: Over 80 ministers, government officials, business leaders, and investors from around the world will gather to explore the latest economic trends, the transformative role of AI in smart economies, and the strategies needed to drive sustainable development and growth across industries during the 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2024).

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) under the theme ‘A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies,’ the event will take place from September 18-19 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. These prominent speakers will lead a series of high-level discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops to deliberate on critical issues such as the future of manufacturing, advancements in agriculture, innovations in logistics, and the role of AI in enhancing food security and supply chain management.

National Economic Leaders to Headline SIF 2024

Leading figures in the UAE’s economic sphere will take centre stage at SIF 2024, including H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; and H.E. Khalifa Musbah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

The forum will also welcome H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); and H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah.

Industry Leaders Across Diverse Sectors

An impressive lineup of influential CEOs from leading UAE-based companies will also be featured at SIF 2024. Among these are H.E. Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group; H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank; H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park; H.E. Sara Bilhaif Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa; and Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah

Joining them will be Ahmad Al Darwish, CEO of Falcon Robotics; Hamed Al Hamed, CEO of Gracia Group; Mohammad AbuSheikh, Founder and CEO of LocAI Ltd.; Talal Tabbaa, CEO of CoinMENA; Kareem Ayyad, CEO of Uktob.ai; Khaled Shaikh, Founder & CEO of Prognica Labs; Muhammad Gawish, Co-Founder & CEO of iSchool; Bader Al Essa, CEO & Founder of EMCAN and Ahmad Hammoud, UAE General Manager of Alesca Technologies.

Diverse Voices from Across the Globe

Reflecting its commitment to diversity, the two-day international event will welcome a distinguished array of experts and business leaders from around the world. Among them are Morgan Eldred, Founder of Digital Energy, Liesl Yearsley, CEO of Akiin AI, and Bobby Stattelman, CEO of UAE-based Falcons.AI. Additional participants include; Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer & Lead on Sustainability at Landmark Retail; and Kris Fade, radio host and entrepreneur.

Success Stories and Global Insights

Participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from entrepreneurs and business leaders with diverse backgrounds, such as Jigar Sagar, Founder of Triliv Holdings, and Dariush Soudi, Founder of ARENA Capital. The forum will also present perspectives from Reg Athwal, Founder and CEO of Verchool Holdings; and Briar Prestidge, Founder and CEO of Prestidge Group.

SIF 2024 offers a unique platform for exploring the latest trends and addressing global challenges

Marwan Saleh Alichla, Coordinator General of the SIF Committee, emphasized the forum's commitment to showcasing top local and international expertise in investment and development. He stated, “SIF 2024 provides a unique platform for investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore the latest trends and exchange knowledge. This year's agenda tackles the most pressing global challenges and opportunities, with a focus on key topics of mutual interest to decision-makers and business leaders across various economies.”

Sharjah Investment Forum

Since its inaugural edition, the Sharjah Investment Forum has bolstered its status as one of the region's premier events. The international event tackles the latest economic trends and indicators and examines their impact on local and international investments. It shines light on best practices and explores investors’ role in steering global economies towards sustainable development and growth.