Muscat:- Omantel, the leading telecom operator in the Sultanate of Oman, hosted yesterday, Wednesday May 25th, its 3rd webinar to discuss 5G technology, its potential, and its impacts on customers and consumers. The company, which was the first to introduce 5G technology in the Sultanate, is organizing a series of webinars to focus on this frontier digital technology. The first webinar was held on November 23, 2021, under the topic, “5G Beyond Speed” and the second one was concluded on March 9th titled “unlocking new potentials”.

The 3rd webinar received unprecedented response, with the participation of heads of ICT/ IT departments of Omantel’s government and private sector enterprise customers, stakeholders from the public and private sector and academia, journalists, and social media influencers. The webinar, was held under the topic “5G from Consumer Perspective”, and hosted three speakers who shared their thoughts, strategies and insights into the latest developments and advantages of 5G technology.

The 3rd webinar witnessed the participation of speakers who shared their ideas, strategies and experience about the latest developments provided by 5G. Baran Yurdagul – General Manager Consumer Marketing at Omantel highlighted the role of 5G in developing smart home technologies, whilst Miss Huani Yo, Experienced Researcher at ConsumerLab at Ericsson highlighted the importance of 5G in providing broadband high speed for consumers. Mohammed Al Murshid, Zain Group Network Director, presented on the usage of 5G in providing on immersive experiences.

Omantel has established itself as a market leader in providing integrated telecom services; thanks to its efficiency, quality of services and creative solutions. The company provides world-class services and access to the latest digital technologies to individual and corporate subscribers in the Sultanate.

Omantel has also sought to enhance its 5G network through essential infrastructure and network coverage. It is noticeable that the fifth generation’s technology has begun to radically change the form of business and corporate performance and has begun to affect the daily lives of customers and consumers through the unlimited opportunities and capabilities it offers to meet their daily needs for high speed and digital solutions in areas such as education, health and entertainment.

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications & ICT services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment. While striving to ensure optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role to provide the required support and subsidy to all sectors of the Omani society.

