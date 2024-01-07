Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Invest Northern Ireland (“Invest NI”), the regional economic development agency for Northern Ireland, is pleased to announce its participation as the Lead Country Partner at the Future Minerals Forum 2024, which will be held in Riyadh at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center on the 10th and 11th January 2024.

With Northern Ireland manufacturing over 40% of the world’s tracked mobile crushing and screening equipment, the manufacturing sector has grown faster than in the rest of the UK. This participation is an opportunity for Invest NI to showcase the region’s exceptional expertise, cutting-edge, innovative solutions in bulk materials handling, and success stories across the sector.

A delegation of 7 leading Northern Ireland companies specialising in providing solutions for the mining and quarrying industries will participate in the event. Companies in attendance will include CDE Group, a leading provider of wet processing equipment for quarries, mines, and recycling operations; EDGE Innovate, which develops, manufactures and markets sophisticated technologies for shredding, stacking, screening and sorting of primary and secondary raw materials in production processes and recycling; EvoQuip, a manufacturer of compact crushing, screening, conveying and shredding equipment; Prostack, which offers a comprehensive portfolio of products for the bulk materials handling and product stockpiling markets; Sensoteq, a manufacturer of wireless machine health monitoring technology, Terex Washing Systems (TWS), a leading provider of advanced plant solutions for material and mineral washing across aggregates, recycling and industrial sands; and TESAB Engineering, a manufacturer of crushers, screeners and bulk handling systems for the mining, shipping and quarrying sectors.

Saleem Haddad, Regional Director of Saudi Arabia and the Levant at Invest Northern Ireland, stated: “The mining industry serves as a catalyst to enable ambitious projects in the Middle East and plays a significant role in supporting Saudi Arabia's pursuit of Saudi Vision 2030. With a multitude of companies offering sophisticated and innovative solutions with diverse applications, Northern Ireland stands as an exceptional partner, fostering mutually beneficial collaborations between Northern Irish and Saudi companies. A number of these companies participating in FMF, have been exploring this region and working successfully in delivering projects”.

Apart from the Northern Ireland companies mentioned earlier, other leading brands such as Powerscreen, Sandvik, McCloskey, and Finlay have also delivered hundreds of mobile crushing and screening installations across Oman, Qatar, and KSA. These machines have played a significant role in the rapidly growing quarrying, mining, and infrastructure sectors in the region. Over the years, CDE and Terex Washing have provided wet processing plants for silica, aggregates, and sand washing applications in the Middle East and Africa regions. Additionally, Sensoteq has installed remote monitoring sensors on crushing and screening machinery for the quarry sector in the area. Lastly, Telestack and EDGE have supplied bulk handling machinery for the mining and quarrying sector, as stated by Haddad.

Saleem added: “As the Lead Country Partner for the Future Minerals Forum 2024, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our expertise, share knowledge, and strengthen our relationship with the most promising companies in the mining industry in the region. We are excited to be a part of this event and look forward to contributing to its success”.

Invest NI’s stand no. C01 at the Future Minerals Forum will be located in the Market Place Hall.

About Invest Northern Ireland

Invest NI is the regional economic development agency for Northern Ireland. Our role is to grow the local economy by helping new and existing business to compete internationally and by attracting new investment to Northern Ireland. In the IMEA region, we have International Business Offices in Dubai – UAE, Jeddah – KSA, Cairo – Egypt, Mumbai – India, and Johannesburg – South Africa.

Invest NI’s International Business Offices help Northern Ireland companies to increase exports, develop international collaborations and seek new investment, bringing greater prosperity to this part of the United Kingdom. https://www.investni.com/

About Northern Ireland companies

CDE Group

CDE is the world's number one wet processing equipment company for sand and aggregates, mining, C&D waste recycling and wastewater solutions. We have engineered proven state-of-the-art solutions, delivered in over 100 countries worldwide. We have been co-creating with customers for 30 years to deliver imaginative wet processing systems with over 2,000 successful projects installed.

www.cdeglobal.com

EDGE Innovate

With our ethos of “Innovation at Work” EDGE persist in pushing the boundaries of design and manufacturing to produce hard working, quality machinery that bring real benefits to customers right across the world. EDGE innovate has become one of the world’s biggest manufacturers and exporters of sophisticated equipment for the quarrying, waste handling and recycling sectors. Employing 170 people directly, EDGE Innovate currently exports more than 99% of its products from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, having developed a strong presence throughout overseas markets such as North America, Australia, and Middle East.

www.edgeinnovate.com

EvoQuip

EvoQuip specialises in producing compact yet powerful crushing, screening and conveying equipment, designed to efficiently process a variety of materials. Our range of products are suited to industries like construction, landscaping, and quarrying. We have a commitment to delivering reliable and versatile equipment that enhances productivity and reduces operational costs, while enhancing your operation.

www.terex.com/evoquip/en

Prostack

ProStack is a manufacturer of heavy-duty conveyors for the bulk material handling and product stockpiling markets. They offer a wide range of products, including telescopic conveyors, tracked conveyors, bulk reception feeders, and port hoppers. ProStack is committed to providing high-quality products and excellent customer service.

www.terex.com/prostack

Sensoteg

Sensoteq designs and manufactures low-powered wireless sensors for remote machine health monitoring, providing continuous measurements of critical parameters such as temperature and vibration on high wear components in a wide-range of industrial applications. Our products are designed to perform in the toughest environments, withstanding ever-changing and highly challenging conditions.

www.sensoteq.com

Terex Washing Systems

Terex® Washing Systems (TWS) is a leading provider of advanced plant solutions for material and mineral washing across aggregates, recycling and industrial sands. With over 60 years of expertise, TWS offers innovative, high-efficiency equipment, ensuring valuable product outcomes. Global presence, local service, and a focus on client needs make TWS a preferred choice.

www.terex.com/washing/en

Tesab

Aggregate Crushing Specialists, Tesab Engineering headquartered in the heart of Co. Tyrone, Omagh has over 30 years’ experience in the manufacture of equipment for the mining, quarrying and recycling industries worldwide.

Offering three different ranges of products including Crushers, Screeners and Bulk Handling Systems, Tesab have the best solution to help you get the best out of your business. With a huge emphasis put on manufacturing; high performance plants that are efficient to operate and built to last, Tesab provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed and deliver an unparalleled return on investment.

www.tesab.com

