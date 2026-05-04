Kalila Conferences and Exhibitions—the organizer of the Nile Property Expo—is preparing to launch an economic conference in London, in collaboration with the British Egyptian Business Association (BEBA), in a move that reflects Egypt’s growing economic presence on the global stage.

The conference will be attended by Eng. Randa El-Menshawy, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, and Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, alongside a distinguished group of leading investors and business leaders from Egypt and the United Kingdom.

The conference is part of broader efforts to boost the appeal of Egypt’s economy to international investors, while spotlighting the wide range of opportunities across the market. It will also highlight the government’s recent reforms and incentive packages aimed at attracting greater foreign direct investment and fostering a more competitive, growth-oriented business environment.

The conference is scheduled to take place from 3 to 5 June, featuring a series of specialized sessions and bilateral meetings aimed at opening new avenues for economic cooperation between Egyptian and British business communities.

It will also explore investment partnership opportunities across several key sectors, most notably real estate, industry, financial services, and infrastructure.

Bassem Kalila, Chairman of Kalila Conferences and Exhibitions, stated that the event will include a dedicated keynote session focused on real estate sector, attended by the Minister of Housing, leading real estate developers, and market experts from Egypt.

He said that the session will highlight promising investment opportunities in Egypt’s real estate market, while also showcasing the country’s comprehensive urban development experience in recent years.

Kalila added that the urban development boom led by the state has contributed to doubling real estate investment volumes, while also giving rise to a new generation of serious real estate developers capable of delivering integrated projects in line with international standards.

He noted that this has reinforced Egyptian real estate as a highly attractive investment asset for both domestic and international investors.

He further highlighted that the conference will be held just days before the 20th edition of the Nile Property Expo, scheduled in London from June 27 to 28, 2026, at the Hilton Park Lane Hotel, under the patronage of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

He pointed out that this alignment reflects the growing integration between economic and promotional platforms aimed at supporting Egypt’s real estate export strategy.

“Both the conference and the exhibition form part of an integrated strategy by Kalila Conferences and Exhibitions, aimed at opening new markets for Egyptian real estate and enabling direct access to international investors, as well as Egyptians abroad, who represent a key target segment for property investment in Egypt” Kalila said. “Egypt’s real estate sector is witnessing rising demand from overseas investors, driven by competitive pricing compared to regional and global markets, attractive investment returns, and the diversity of offerings across residential, commercial, hospitality, and administrative segments, in addition to the steady improvement in project quality and infrastructure development.”

Bassem Kalila revealed that the Nile Property Expo will also sponsor several major events in London, including a concert by renowned composer Omar Khairat, scheduled to take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, May 23, 2026. This comes as part of efforts to support Egypt’s cultural presence abroad and link economic events with cultural and artistic activities.

He added that, in coordination with the BEBA, a series of joint meetings will be held between Egyptian and British business leaders to discuss opportunities for economic and investment cooperation, and to explore potential new partnerships between the business communities of both countries.

Kalila explained that these meetings are of particular importance as they come ahead of the expected visit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Egypt in July, a development expected to further strengthen economic and trade relations between Cairo and London in the period ahead.

Regarding economic cooperation indicators between both countries, British investments in Egypt had exceeded approximately £20.7bn by October 2025, while the value of trade exchange between Egypt and the United Kingdom reached around £2.5bn during the period from January to November 2025. This reflects the strength of bilateral economic relations and their potential for further growth in the future.

The Nile Property Expo stands as one of the leading international platforms linking Egyptian real estate developers with global buyers and investors. Since its launch, the exhibition has achieved strong commercial results and attracted thousands of visitors across multiple editions, contributing effectively to Egypt’s real estate export strategy as a key source of foreign currency inflows.

The exhibition continues to consolidate its role as a key gateway for promoting Egyptian real estate in international markets. It goes beyond project showcases to play an active role in restoring client confidence, stimulating sustainable demand, and enabling real transactions that further strengthen the global footprint of Egypt’s property sector.