Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is completing the final preparations for the fifth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates, which will return to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from May 4 to 7, 2026. Organised by ADNEC Group and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding Company, this year’s event will be the most significant in the show’s history.

The exhibition will feature 12 strategic sectors, offering a dynamic platform for innovators, manufacturers, and investors to connect, explore opportunities, and foster industrial growth. From construction and materials to advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence, Make it in the Emirates 2026 reaffirms its position as the UAE’s premier event for industrial development, innovation, and resilience.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is anticipating a record-breaking turnout of visitors for this year’s edition. To ensure visitor convenience, ADNEC Group, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Mobility and Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, will provide a free park-and-ride service, with shuttle buses transporting attendees directly to the venue. This service will operate from three key locations across Abu Dhabi, including Marina Mall, Al Raha Beach, and Deerfields Mall, with regular shuttle services ensuring easy access to the event.

The operations teams at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will follow the highest international standards to ensure a seamless experience for both visitors and exhibitors. Leveraging artificial intelligence-powered venue management systems, the team has implemented measures such as streamlined traffic flow, enhanced parking systems, and optimised venue layouts. Additionally, strengthened security protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety and comfort of all participants throughout the four-day event.

Capital 360 Event Experiences, the event experience agency of ADNEC Group, is playing a pivotal role in delivering Make it in the Emirates 2026. The team is providing a wide range of event services, including custom-designed exhibitor stands, advanced rigging solutions, and venue-wide branding. They are also managing sponsor activations and delivering full technical services to exhibitors, ensuring a seamless and high-impact experience from planning to execution.

As the official caterer for ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Capital Catering will deliver a premium culinary offering throughout the event. Visitors can enjoy diverse menu options through indoor and outdoor food trucks, quick-service counters, and VIP lounges, offering refined hospitality. These curated food and beverage services aim to enhance networking opportunities and create a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for all attendees.

ADNEC Group’s business clusters are aligned in their mission to make Make it in the Emirates 2026 a world-class industrial platform. The event underscores the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and industrial competitiveness on a global scale. With state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge event management expertise, and a dedication to excellence, ADNEC Group is set to deliver a landmark edition of Make it in the Emirates, driving transformative growth and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for industry and innovation.