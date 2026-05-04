Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture is participating in the fifth edition of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum at the ‘Artisans Pavilion’, held from May 4 to 7, 2026, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This participation aligns with the Ministry’s strategy to empower creative and cultural industries and enhance their contribution to the national economy, positioning them as promising sectors driven by knowledge and innovation.

An Integrated Interactive Experience

The Artisans Pavilion offers a fully immersive and interactive experience for visitors. The journey traces the origins of Emirati craftsmanship, showcases how innovation and modern technologies are transforming traditional practices, and highlights the promising opportunities they offer. Through this, the pavilion positions handicrafts as a productive sector capable of integrating into industrial and creative value chains.

Partnerships to Support Artisans

The pavilion hosts around 200 artisans registered with relevant authorities and institutions dedicated to supporting artisans, freelance creatives, and experts in traditional crafts. Their participation is supported by 21 major entities and institutions, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Community Empowerment, General Women’s Union, Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), Emirates Council for Balanced Development, Museum of the Future, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, Ghars Center for Social Empowerment, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, Department of Antiquities and Museums – Ras Al Khaimah, and UAQ Department of Tourism and Archaeology.

In addition, 18 creative companies are taking part, including the Mohamed Hilal Group, Kanana, Royal Mandoos for Antiques and Gifts, Shar for Traditional Boats, and Meera Jewellery.

Live Demonstrations and Rare Artefacts

The Artisans Pavilion includes a wide array of activities, most notably live demonstrations offering visitors an interactive experience of traditional crafts such as textile arts, pottery and clay work, wooden crafts like mandoos-making, traditional musical instruments, and cane crafting, in addition to crafts associated with the marine environment and the palm tree.

The pavilion also features platforms exhibiting rare heritage pieces from national museums, highlighting the deep history and evolution of crafts across generations. It further showcases a curated selection of antiques and archaeological crafts.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is showcasing selected artefacts from the Saruq Al Hadid site, dating back to the first millennium BC, including a necklace composed of 64 beads made of precious and semi-precious stones, a bronze incense burner, a natural shell necklace, and a decorated shell button.

The UAQ Department of Tourism and Archaeology is displaying selected pottery, metal pieces, and jewellery discovered at archaeological sites across the emirate. Likewise, the Department of Antiquities and Museums – Ras Al Khaimah is presenting items such as a locally made cooking pot and a ceramic coffee dallah dating from the 18th to 20th centuries.

Crafts and Innovation

In an effort to promote innovation, the pavilion showcases applied models integrating traditional crafts with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and virtual reality, reimagining crafts from a modern perspective and highlighting their ability to keep pace with industrial development.

The ‘Innovation Wall’ features three technological projects by Emirati creatives supported by the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity which is launched by the Ministry of Culture.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, is presenting an immersive virtual experience that digitally revives Emirati falconry. Visitors can experience a realistic simulation of falconry practices and explore their tools, methods, and associated values.

The pavilion also includes platforms showcasing contemporary creative products developed through collaborations between artisans and designers, reflecting the possibilities of integrating heritage with modern design.

Panel Discussions and Interactive Workshops

The pavilion hosts specialised panel discussions exploring the future of crafts and cultural industries and their role in supporting the national economy, with insights from leading experts and creatives. It also offers interactive workshops that give visitors hands-on experience with various crafts, introduce their development stages, and explore ways to transform them into innovative production ventures.

Culinary Corner and Artistic Performances

The pavilion includes dedicated spaces for meetings and networking between artisans, investors, and supporting entities. It also features a culinary corner offering traditional Emirati dishes presented in a contemporary style, complemented by performing arts showcases highlighting the richness and diversity of Emirati cultural heritage.

Last year, the Artisans Pavilion recorded broad participation, showcasing 50 Emirati crafts and featuring the work of more than 200 artisans supported by 19 key entities. It hosted nine creative companies and three technological projects, enabled the signing of four strategic agreements, and showcased more than 500 national products. The pavilion attracted over 20,000 visitors, including around 2,800 students, while funding allocated to support artisans exceeded AED 5.5 million.

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