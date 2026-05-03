​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE’s flagship industrial forum opens Monday in Abu Dhabi with 120,000 visitors expected over four days and a host of new features designed to help businesses tap into one of the world’s most dynamic industrial development stories.

The fifth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates, taking place under the theme ‘Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger’, brings together approximately 1,200 exhibitors across 88,000 square metres at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, spanning 12 priority industries including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, energy, mobility, and sustainable materials.

The scale of this year’s event reinforces the UAE’s long‑term industrial direction and commitment to an economy built to keep building. It comes on the heels of industrial GDP rising by 70% from 2021 and exports more than doubling to AED 262 billion.

Major deals will be announced during the week between government, national enterprises, global corporations, and local businesses.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) will unveil a series of initiatives to bolster the UAE’s industrial resilience and support companies through today’s volatile environment. These include the next generation of the In-Country Value (ICV) Program, which has redirected more than AED 473 billion into the national economy, supporting local jobs and strengthening supply chains.

New for 2026: AI, start-up, quality & heritage hubs

This year’s edition introduces four dedicated experiential hubs — one of the most significant expansion of the forum’s format since its launch — reflecting a push to move beyond deal-making and into hands-on industrial capability building.

Laid out like lobes of the human brain, the Intelligence Hub is a 1,400-square-metre technology showcase positioned along VIP circulation routes and designed for what organizers describe as “real industrial decisions”. The hub features AI, robotics, drones, electric vehicles, batteries, industrial cybersecurity, and smart manufacturing technologies, structured across three showcase categories: locally developed technologies, international innovations, and UAE-global collaborations.

With SMEs, start-ups, and entrepreneurs accounting for 61% of exhibitors this year, the Industry NextGen Hub supports businesses with a direct pipeline into national procurement. The hub features pitch competitions, investor matchmaking, business-to-business meetings with anchor buyers, and workshops on accessing national financing programmes and integrating into supply chains.

The Quality Hub focuses on the certification and accreditation frameworks that allow UAE-manufactured products to compete in international markets, offering practical guidance on standards compliance.

The House of Industry, billed as the UAE's first immersive industrial heritage exhibition, traces the country's evolution from early trade through to advanced manufacturing via film, timelines, and interactive exhibits. The debut of a heritage experience at Make it in the Emirates places the UAE’s industrial story at the heart of national identity.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 is hosted by MoIAT in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADNOC, and L’IMAD, and organized by ADNEC Group. Created to advance the UAE’s industrial strategy, the platform operates as a national mechanism for turning ambition into action by convening industrial priorities, capabilities, and opportunities into one place.

For the full agenda, visit: https://www.miite.ae/en/agenda

About Make it in the Emirates (MIITE)

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE’s national industrial platform, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), driving industrial growth, localization, and global competitiveness.

Now in its fifth edition, MIITE brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and manufacturers to enable partnerships, unlock procurement opportunities, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Through the In-Country Value (ICV) program, more than AED 473 billion has been redirected into the national economy, supporting local industry and strengthening supply chains. The platform also connects companies to over AED 168 billion in procurement opportunities and supports the localization of 5,000+ products.

Hosted by MoIAT, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, and organized by ADNEC Group (a Modon company), MIITE supports the UAE’s long-term economic diversification ambitions under “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071”.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation, and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace, and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Culture

The UAE’s Ministry of Culture is guided by the noble vision of nurturing ‘Culture that Inspires the World’, aligning with the wise leadership’s ambitious aim to build a harmonious society led by patriotism, confidence in its leadership, and a commitment to positioning culture and creativity as instruments of knowledge dissemination and inclusivity. This vision also reflects the Ministry’s goal of nurturing a holistic sense of national identity rooted in Emirati cultural values, which serves as a source of inspiration for all citizens due to its distinct principles.

To realise this vision, the Ministry strives to enhance national identity, highlighting its key role in positively shaping citizens’ lives. This includes concerted efforts to protect the UAE’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, while embedding it as an integral facet of social consciousness, through strategic national ventures, documentation and social-awareness programmes. The Ministry is also dedicated to preserving the integrity of the Arabic language through policies and initiatives that ensure its presence and use across diverse sectors.

Moreover, the Ministry has developed a national strategy for the cultural and creative industries, in partnership with various federal government entities, further underscoring this vital sector’s economic significance. This strategy is based on various key pillars, such as empowering creators, integrating them into the labor market, enhancing their business environment and attracting new talents to support the sector’s ongoing growth and enhance its contribution to the national GDP.

The Ministry further supervises operations of a range of cultural assets and centres across the country. It also organizes community-based cultural initiatives and events at these venues, in addition to implementing creator empowerment and up-skilling programs, which aim to enhance the local community’s participation in cultural and creative fields. Moreover, the Ministry represents the UAE at both regional and international cultural forums, including UN meetings, while also leading several international initiatives, such as cultural exchange programs and signing of MoUs.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services.

Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit:

https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae

About ADNEC Group

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognized internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.