Dubai, UAE – PRCA MENA has announced the return of its flagship industry gathering, the PRCA MENA Annual Conference.

Set to take place on 17 September 2026, the PR body said it remains cautiously optimistic while also continuing to monitor the regional situation.

The conference will also include the NextGen Summit, a dedicated platform spotlighting the region’s emerging communications talent.

Building on the momentum of its 2025 edition, which convened government voices, global experts and the seniormost leaders and decision makers under one roof, this year’s conference promises to be even bigger, sharper and with a more deliberate focus on the future direction of the profession.

With early cues pointing towards a “reset” of industry thinking, the programme will challenge established norms, interrogate long-held assumptions, and examine how communications can deliver sustained value in an increasingly complex environment.

The dual-format approach reflects PRCA MENA’s commitment to both sides of the industry’s evolution, those shaping it today and those who will define it tomorrow. While the Annual Conference continues to serve as a platform for senior dialogue, the NextGen Summit will run in parallel, offering students and early-career professionals’ direct access to the standards, expectations and realities of the modern communications landscape.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA MENA, said:

“The response to last year’s conference made one thing clear - the industry is ready for more honest, more critical conversations about where we’re at and where we want to be. This year, we’re building on that, not by adding more noise, but by asking smarter questions, bringing the right people into the room and creating space for discussions that actually move the needle.”

Sarah Waddington, CBE, CDir, ChartPR, CEO of PRCA, commented:

“PRCA MENA continues to set the benchmark for how regional markets can convene, challenge and elevate the profession. The Annual Conference has become a defining moment in the industry calendar, not just for its scale, but for the quality of discussion it consistently delivers. Pairing this with a focused NextGen Summit signals a clear commitment to future generations, long-term strength and sustainability of the sector.”

Further details on speakers, agenda and participation will be announced in due course.

About PRCA MENA

PRCA MENA is the regional arm of the world’s largest public affairs, public relations and communications association (PRCA). It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global