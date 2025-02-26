SPEAKERS

The event will feature international leaders such as Pritzker-winning architect David Chipperfield and MoMA director Glenn D. Lowry

It is organized by ACCIONA Living & Culture, a leader in museology in Europe and a trailblazer in combining technology, design and innovation

RIYADH. ACCIONA Living & Culture will organize on April 23rd and 24th the second edition of the NEXT IN Summit 2025, an international forum that will bring together leaders and professionals in museology, architecture, immersive experiences and art to analyze the fundamental role of culture in shaping the future.

NEXT IN will turn Madrid into a showcase for best practices in the design, management and innovation of cultural spaces, hosting some of the most reputable international voices in the sector, such as architect David Chipperfield, founder and director of David Chipperfield Architects and president of the RIA Foundation; Glenn D. Lowry, director of the Museum of Modern Art in New York; Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, artist and founder of Atelier Lozano-Hemmer; and Elizabeth Diller, partner of the architectural firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro, among others.

The round tables, panels and presentations will address topics such as the role of cultural institutions and artists in promoting a sustainable future. Innovation in museums and exhibitions will also be analyzed, with a particular focus on immersive experiences and their impact on the relationship between culture and entertainment. In addition, the concept of “hybrid museums,” which combines physical and digital experiences to enrich the public's interaction with art, will be explored.

NEXT IN Summit 2025, to be held on the ACCIONA Campus in Madrid, is shaping up to become an essential forum for professionals interested in the role of culture in the future, offering a platform for the exchange of ideas and collaboration on innovative projects.

A total of thirty international experts from the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands and Spain, among other countries, will be involved as speakers this year. Apart from giving informative lectures and participating in panels, they will also meet with attendees in networking spaces.

SECOND EDITION

In the previous edition of the NEXT IN Summit, representatives of museums such as the Prado, the Orsay and the Louvre Abu Dhabi analyzed the impact of their collections and temporary exhibitions on the dynamization of the sector. In this regard, Sheika Reem al Thani, of Qatar Museums, explained how her country's national network of museums boosts employment and tourism as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy.

Architecture was also a focus of discussion, with award-winning architects Frida Escobedo and Tatiana Bilbao defending its role in social inclusion as well as the balance between indoors and outdoors.

Michael Kimmelman, an art critic for The New York Times, who will also participate in the 2025 edition, highlighted cultural architecture as a living legacy, while Turkish artist Refik Anadol explored the potential of Artificial Intelligence in artistic creation.

The event was attended by a total of more than 300 professionals from 25 countries, making NEXT IN a key international summit for the sector.

ACCIONA Living & Culture is a global company that combines innovative urbanism and culture to develop sustainable projects around the world. With more than 30 years of experience and presence in over 40 countries, the company has created responsible urban solutions that include residential complexes, iconic offices, interior design projects and logistics spaces, as well as museums, exhibitions, immersive experiences and sports and entertainment events. Notable cultural projects developed by ACCIONA Living & Culture include the Grand Egyptian Museum, the House of European History Museum in Brussels and the Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum. In the residential sector, it has developed more than 13,000 homes in Spain, Mexico, Poland, Portugal and Brazil, as well as offices and major logistics projects.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €17 billion in 2023 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries.