New Murabba, A Public Investment Fund (PIF), participated in the Smart City Expo World Congress 2024, held in Barcelona, Spain, from November 5-7 in its 14th edition. At the conference, New Murabba showcased plans to redefine urban development, bringing together prominent leaders, companies, and experts worldwide to discuss current challenges facing smart cities.

Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba, participated in a panel discussion, “Redefining Livability for the Citizens of Tomorrow.” During the session, Dyke emphasized enhancing and elevating the quality of life in the future, highlighting the use of advanced technologies at the destination and how smart infrastructure can help implement sensors and IoT devices to monitor everything from traffic patterns to air quality. Additionally, senior leaders from New Murabba participated in other sessions focused on innovative solutions, the importance of urban infrastructure, and the interconnected nature of mobility and spaces to enhance quality of life. Finally, The New Murabba team showcased a pioneering approach to shaping urban life.

The New Murabba booth attracted significant interest from visitors and investors, where immersive experiences, augmented reality, and virtual reality were presented. Additionally, inside the Mukaab, the iconic building will offer a new experience for the future of shopping, retail, entertainment, and life within New Murabba's downtown. Attendees expressed their admiration and interaction with the destination, where all areas can be accessed within a 15-minute walking distance."