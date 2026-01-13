The brand was officially launched with key partners, The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence, Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), and NAFFCO during a press conference, where Dubai, UAE was positioned as the world’s convening platform for safety, security and resilience

New Intersec Global identity unifies leading international security and safety events into a single, connected global ecosystem

Intersec 2026 takes place until Wednesday 14 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Messe Frankfurt Middle East has officially unveiled Intersec Global, a new unified international brand that brings together the world’s leading security, safety, and resilience events under a single global platform. The brand is headquartered in Dubai and aligned with the UAE’s long-term national priorities.

Launched today (13 January) during a press conference at Intersec 2026, which featured Eng. Arif AlJanahi, Security Consultant, SIRA, Lt. Col. Taher Hassan Al Taheri, The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence, and Eng. Khalid Al-Khatib, Chairman, NAFFCO, Intersec Global marks the evolution of the event into a connected international ecosystem bringing together governments, regulators, industry leaders and innovators from around the world to shape the future of safety, security and resilience globally.

The announcement positions Dubai as the global anchor and convening point for international dialogue, collaboration and best practices across the physical, digital and human security domains.

Intersec Global will be the flagship event, fostering collaboration between the global portfolio of Intersec events, including Intersec Buenos Aires, Intersec Europe, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Intersec Shanghai, Secutech Taipei, Secutech India, Secutech Vietnam, Secutech Thailand, and the Adria Security Summit.

Ted Bloom, Chief Executive Officer, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The Intersec journey began nearly three decades ago with a modest gathering in Dubai, and it has since evolved into one of the world’s most influential platforms for security, safety and fire protection. That growth mirrors Dubai’s own transformation into one of the smartest and safest cities globally, driven by ambition, collaboration and long-term vision.

“The launch of Intersec Global is not about redefining who we want to be, but about reflecting what Intersec has already become: a truly international meeting point where governments, industry and innovators work side by side to address increasingly complex challenges. Anchored in Dubai and shaped by the region’s unique ability to turn vision into delivery, Intersec Global will build on decades of partnership, investment and trust to drive deeper collaboration, meaningful dialogue and real-world impact for the global security and safety community.”

The unveiling of Intersec Global builds on a legacy that began in Dubai two decades ago as a regional meeting point for the security, safety and fire protection community. The original event has evolved into the world’s leading exhibition for the security, safety and fire protection industries, setting the agenda for international collaboration, innovation and best practice.

The scale and scope of Intersec 2026 underscore the platform’s alignment with UAE national priorities, including resilience, crisis preparedness, infrastructure protection and future-ready regulation. With strategic support from The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), the event continues to demonstrate how policy, technology and operational readiness converge in practice, reinforcing Dubai’s role as the global anchor of the Intersec ecosystem.

Nathan Waugh, Portfolio Director – Security, Technology & Production Portfolio, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:

“Intersec Global represents more than a name change; it’s a commitment to uniting the industry around shared challenges and solutions. The brand reflects the UAE’s growing influence in setting international standards, developing talent and fostering cross-border cooperation. From National Security & Law Enforcement and Surveillance & Physical Security to Cybersecurity & Resilience, Fire, Rescue & Emergency Response and Safety & Wellbeing, the platform is designed to support long-term industry development beyond the exhibition itself.”

Through Intersec Global, insights generated in Dubai, UAE, will inform discussions across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, while innovations and best practices from international markets will feed back into the flagship UAE event. This two-way exchange reinforces Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for resilience, regulation and security innovation.

Intersec 2026, the largest edition of the event to date, continues at Dubai World Trade Centre until 14 January.

