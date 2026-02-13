Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote awareness of mental health and its role in addiction prevention, the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) concluded its participation in the sixth edition of the SAKINA Integrated Mental Health Conference (SIMC2026), held on 6 and 7 February 2026 under the theme “From Insight to Impact – Driving the Future of Mental Health.”

The Center took part in several sessions over the two-day conference, during which a selected group of its experts presented scientific papers and delivered presentations addressing key issues in addiction treatment and mental health. Dr Ahmed Yousif, Consultant Psychiatrist, reviewed the latest developments in addiction medicine and highlighted recent evidence-based treatment practices.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Center, emphasised that the Center’s participation in the conference reflects its commitment to strengthening mental health as a fundamental pillar of addiction prevention. He stated: “Our participation affirms the Center’s commitment to engaging with the community and keeping pace with global developments in prevention and treatment. The conference also provided a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise with specialists, engage directly with community members, and highlight the Center’s initiatives that integrate psychological support with early prevention, as an individual’s mental well-being is the first step towards a healthy and sustainable society.”

Dr Doaa Hashem, Consultant Psychiatrist at NRC, discussed issues related to women’s experiences with substance use, highlighting gender differences and the importance of developing more comprehensive and tailored interventions.

In addition, Dr Michael Awad, Specialist Psychiatrist at NRC, addressed emerging challenges related to silent addiction patterns among younger generations, as well as the impact of digital and social transformations on mental health.

Dr Mohamed Fahmy, Specialist Psychiatrist at NRC, also reviewed the latest scientific trends in understanding intense cravings for narcotic substances, emphasising the importance of integrating addiction treatment with psychological and behavioural support within sustainable recovery programmes.

The SAKINA Integrated Mental Health Conference brings together experts and specialists from around the world to discuss the latest developments and best practices in mental health, and to advance reforms and enhancements to the region’s mental health infrastructure. The conference also highlights innovative approaches to mental health, supporting innovation, and implementing long-term solutions, with the aim of redefining mental well-being for individuals and future generations.

About the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC):

Founded in 2002 through the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) is one of the key centres within the network of hospitals governed by The Medical Office, a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group. As the UAE’s leading authority on rehabilitation and addiction treatment, NRC has established itself as a pioneer in this vital field. Recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017 as a regional leader, NRC continues to drive innovation in prevention, treatment, and recovery through research, strategic partnerships, and evidence-based solutions in collaboration with government and semi-government entities.