With a keen focus on sustainable growth, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, clinched the prestigious ‘OER Corporate Excellence Award 2024’ in the Large Cap Segment. This marks the company’s second consecutive win at this esteemed event, underscoring its remarkable financial performance in 2023 and its dedication to innovative solutions, digital transformation, and community impact. The award was graciously accepted by Bikram Singh Monga, General Manager Risk, Controls and Strategy at National Finance, on behalf of the company.

The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Faisal Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and in the presence of His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani, along with a number of leading figures, experts, and change-makers, in honor of the outstanding achievements in Oman’s corporate landscape.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “This prestigious recognition is a testament to National Finance’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its pivotal role in Oman’s financial ecosystem. It reflects not only our achievements in delivering exceptional financial performance but also our commitment to innovation in products and services, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth. For us, this honor is both a milestone and a motivation to advance our vision further—strengthening our determination to innovate, lead, and create lasting value for our stakeholders. Guided by the principles of Oman Vision 2040, we remain focused on diversifying our offerings, leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions, and fostering resilience in a dynamic economic environment.”

National Finance’s exceptional financial performance is a testament to its strategic execution, disciplined risk management, and adaptability in navigating dynamic economic landscapes. Supported by a robust regulatory capital of RO 143.70 million—the highest among Finance and Leasing Companies in Oman—the company has fortified its financial foundation, positioning itself as a resilient leader in the sector.

Building on this strong financial base, National Finance continues to lead through transformative initiatives aligned with its strategic vision. Recognizing the critical role of SMEs in Oman’s economic landscape, the company provides innovative financing solutions to empower small and medium-sized enterprises, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic diversification.

Aligned with the Sultanate’s sustainability agenda and net-zero ambitions, National Finance has championed several initiatives that address critical national priorities. By supporting the country’s first solar panel manufacturing project and becoming the first to offer financing solutions for boat engines, the company exemplifies its responsiveness to community needs.

Complementing its strategic achievements, National Finance continues to make a meaningful social impact through youth empowerment programs, environmental awareness campaigns, and partnerships with non-profit organizations that support people with disabilities and underprivileged communities. These efforts embody the company’s dedication to fostering inclusivity and building a brighter future for Oman.

The OER Corporate Excellence Awards recognize top-performing companies across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments, highlighting excellence in key areas such as profitability, liquidity, shareholder returns, CSR, innovation, brand equity, and ESG factors. National Finance’s recognition at this prestigious event reaffirms its role as a forward-thinking leader, driving transformative initiatives and contributing meaningfully to the Sultanate’s socio-economic progress.