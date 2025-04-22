Muscat: Industry leaders, environmental experts, and policymakers gathered in Muscat on Tuesday for the second edition of the Aluminium Recycling Forum, hosted by Sohar Aluminium in collaboration with the Environment Authority.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Dr Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, the event took place at the Intercity Hotel and focused on strengthening Oman’s aluminium recycling industry and exploring its economic and investment prospects.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s forum brought together national and international figures in the aluminium and sustainability sectors to discuss global trends, policy frameworks, and the role of recycling in advancing a circular economy.

Among the keynote speakers were Marlen Bertram, Director of Scenarios and Forecasts at the International Aluminium Institute; Dr Fiona Solomon, CEO of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative; and Dr Gabriel Carmona Aparicio, Circularity Research Manager at the same initiative.

Contributions also came from Gulf Aluminium Council Secretary General Mahmood Dailami, and Dr Mohammed bin Saif Al Kalbani, Director General of Environmental Affairs at the Environment Authority.

The forum featured two high-level panel discussions that tackled key challenges and emerging opportunities in aluminium scrap recycling.

The first session addressed operational and regulatory hurdles faced by recyclers, collectors, and industry stakeholders, while highlighting how regional industries are incorporating recycling into their broader sustainability strategies.

It also explored how evolving regulations in Oman can better support recycling logistics and compliance.

The second panel turned the spotlight on the economic potential of aluminium recycling and the investment mechanisms needed to support its growth. Panelists discussed the role of SMEs, green financing, ESG-focused investments, and public-private partnerships in unlocking value across the recycling ecosystem.

They also examined how trade policies and regional collaboration could drive momentum for the sector.

Eng. Said Al Masoudi, CEO of Sohar Aluminium, stressed the strategic importance of recycling as a catalyst for economic and environmental resilience.“Recycling is more than an environmental necessity; it is a pathway to resource efficiency, innovation, and economic diversification,” Al Masoudi said.

“This forum enables stakeholders to share ideas, form partnerships, and support policy development that can transform the recycling industry into a key pillar of sustainable growth in Oman and beyond.”

The forum reinforced Oman’s commitment to sustainability and positioned the aluminium recycling industry as a vital contributor to the country’s long-term development vision.