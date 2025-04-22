ABU DHABI: Abdulla Alhashmi, Acting Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), announced that the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in Abu Dhabi increased by 81 percent between 2022 and 2023, reaching 10,013 EVs and 11,139 hybrid vehicles registered by the end of March 2024.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Alhashmi noted that the number of public charging stations in the emirate has grown to 313 points, distributed across various areas, with further expansion plans in partnership with the private sector.

He explained that the Integrated Transport Centre is participating in the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) 2025, recognising the importance of this key event in the Middle East and North Africa region, which brings together experts, decision-makers, and innovators from around the world in the field of sustainable mobility and EVs.

Al Hashmi added that the centre is showcasing strategic projects during the summit aimed at developing an intelligent and eco-friendly transport system that supports climate neutrality goals and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in sustainable transport solutions.

He stressed that Abu Dhabi Mobility’s participation reflects the emirate’s commitment to driving innovation in the electric transport sector and enhancing global competitiveness through strategic partnerships with leading companies to develop advanced solutions shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

He further noted that Abu Dhabi aspires to be a regional leader in the development and adoption of smart and sustainable electric mobility solutions in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2025 Strategy.