The Conference is held Under the Theme: “AI Innovations: Future Foresight for Empowering Public Institutions and Enhancing Educational Quality,” and Showcases the Unlimited Smart Travel Service at Dubai International Airport

Dubai – Dubai today witnessed the launch of the 8th International Conference on Education Quality (ICEQ), held under the theme: “AI Innovations: Future Foresight for Empowering Public Institutions and Enhancing Educational Quality.” The conference is organized by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai as part of Artificial Intelligence Week.

Taking place from April 22 to 24, 2025, the conference is considered one of the leading international platforms highlighting institutional innovation and digital transformation in education and public services.

The first day of the conference was hosted at Grand Hyatt Dubai, with the second and third days scheduled at the Directorate’s headquarters in Al Jafiliya. Over the course of three days, the event serves as a global scientific platform from Dubai to the world, showcasing cutting-edge technological applications and pioneering institutional practices. More than 200 research papers have been accepted for presentation, with the participation of 31 government entities, 55 local and international universities, 32 institutional partners, and over 200 speakers from various sectors, including representatives from global tech giants such as Microsoft and Google.

More than 500 participants from various government, academic, and private sector entities took part in the conference, which also witnessed high-level official attendance from several government bodies, led by H.E. Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai. Among the prominent attendees were H.E. Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Director General of Dubai Customs; H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf, Assistant Secretary-General of the Judicial Council; H.E. Dr. Mansoor Mohammed Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University; H.E. Mishaal Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and H.E. Aisha Abdullah Miran Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority – Dubai; and Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Nour, President of both the Arab Media Union and the Arab Creators Union, UN-affiliated organizations. The event was also attended by several executive directors and representatives from leading academic and research institutions, as well as Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General, and the Assistant Directors of the General Directorate.

As part of the first day of the conference, H.E. Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, highlighted in his opening remarks one of the Directorate’s latest passport control initiatives: the "Unlimited Smart Travel" service, launched in the First and Business Class lounges at Dubai International Airport – Terminal 3. This service has been developed in line with the Directorate’s vision to improve the quality of life for travelers and enhance the efficiency and smoothness of travel procedures.

This service represents a qualitative leap in smart mobility, as it integrates the latest artificial intelligence technologies for facial recognition and identity verification. It strengthens travelers’ trust and reliance on smart systems, increases the throughput capacity from one traveler to ten individuals simultaneously, and contributes to raising the satisfaction of both customers and staff, while reducing service steps and accelerating passage through travel gates.

In his remarks, H.E. Lt. General Al Marri affirmed that hosting this conference is not merely an academic gathering, but a reflection of an institutional commitment to driving transformative thinking. He stated:

“We are not merely hosting a conference; we are embracing a renewed global vision that aligns with our ambitions to build institutions that are both smart and human-centric. Artificial intelligence is no longer a theoretical luxury—it is a practical necessity. And today, we place it in the service of education, in the service of humanity, and in the service of a nation that deserves the best.”

Dr. Caroline A. Jones, Professor Emerita at the University of Warwick – UK, and representative of the ICEQ Supreme Committee, added:

“What Dubai is witnessing today goes beyond an academic event. It is a practical model for integrating emerging technologies into the future of education and public services. The conference is a platform for aligning innovation with policy, and knowledge with application.”

The conference concludes with a special session featuring H.E. Lt. General Al Marri, the launch of the AI Innovation Lab, and the signing of three strategic cooperation agreements, creating an integrated knowledge experience that reflects the Directorate’s commitment to institutional leadership, sustainable education, and innovation-driven empowerment.

This conference represents a strategic step toward reinforcing Dubai’s global image as a hub for innovation and advanced technologies, aligned with the vision of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai in solidifying its reputation as a pioneering institution in leveraging AI to serve people and communities—and as a living model of smart governance that aims to enhance quality of life and build a more flexible, sustainable institutional future.