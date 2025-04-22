Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) Director General His Excellency Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid presented Abu Dhabi's strategic approach to infrastructure development at the Global Leadership Forum in Madrid, Spain, organised by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC). Delivering the official governmental address, Eng. Eid highlighted infrastructure's crucial role as a strategic enabler for achieving Abu Dhabi's social, economic, and environmental objectives, emphasising its commitment to fostering global collaboration and sustainable innovation.

Eng. Eid’s address underscored Abu Dhabi's dedication to enhancing liveability and creating thriving communities through strategic infrastructure investments, including Public-Private Partnerships. He emphasised the importance of ensuring access to essential services, attracting new industries, and fostering innovation while prioritising environmentally responsible practices and sustainable transport solutions.

“Abu Dhabi is committed to developing infrastructure that transcends immediate needs, focusing on creating a sustainable, diversified, and resilient foundation that delivers lasting value for generations,” stated Eng. Eid. “We believe that by embracing technology, sustainability, and collaboration, we can not only address current challenges but also pioneer solutions that will shape the global infrastructure landscape. Abu Dhabi aims to lead with purpose, ensuring that every initiative supports global sustainability, enhances liveability, and improves accessibility to essential services and opportunities for all."

He further outlined ADPIC’s strategic approach to impactful, large-scale initiatives, highlighting investments that prioritise enhancing the quality of life through housing, education, healthcare, and community spaces. ADPIC also plays a key role in economic diversification, with strategic investments in both tourism projects and transportation initiatives focused on sustainable mobility. These projects aim to expand public transport for riders and develop a cycling network, bolstering Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a leader in sustainable urban development and promoting eco-friendly living.

The Global Leadership Forum, organised by FIDIC, is an exclusive, invitation-only gathering for 100 of the world's most senior infrastructure leaders. It serves as a platform for C-suite executives from government, finance, consulting engineering, construction, and related sectors to address critical challenges and opportunities facing the global infrastructure community.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.