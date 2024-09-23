Abu Dhabi, UAE – The 63rd International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress is set to make its mark in Abu Dhabi from 20-23 October 2024 with multiple thought-provoking panels, workshops and talks designed to enrich attendees’ knowledge and give them the tools needed to navigate the association meetings industry.

A gold standard within the industry, the Congress is being hosted in the emirate for the first time in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The event will offer unrivalled access to MICE and business events industry leaders, innovators, and professionals, promising opportunities for deep learning on emerging technologies, sustainable practices, inclusivity, best practices and more, in addition to networking for the sector locally, regionally and globally.

Held at the multi-award winning venue ADNEC, under the theme ‘Tomorrow Starts Today’, the ICCA Congress 2024 is set to host over 70 sessions, including panel discussions, keynote addresses, and workshops, covering an array of topics critical to MICE and association event professionals. These sessions, which are interspersed with multiple networking lunches and breaks, will provide essential knowledge and strategies to empower attendees to drive business development, foster knowledge exchange, and promote their destinations on the global stage.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said: “We are proud to welcome the global meetings industry to Abu Dhabi for the ICCA Congress 2024, where they will experience our state-of-the-art infrastructure and exceptional hospitality. Moreover, this event represents a significant opportunity for MICE and events professionals to collaborate, communicate, and create, gain cutting-edge insights and contribute to the future of our rapidly evolving industry. Over the course of three days, attendees will discover numerous valuable opportunities to drive positive change in their professional growth, within their organisations, and across the broader industries.”

Senthil Gopinath, CEO of ICCA, said: “I am so excited to welcome everyone to the spectacular ADNEC venue in Abu Dhabi for another outstanding ICCA Congress. Our team and our partners have put together an incredibly impressive programme that is designed to inspire, educate, and instruct, and we can’t wait to show you what we have in store. We are proud of the work we’ve done and the amazing collaboration with our hosts in Abu Dhabi. I’d like to extend my thanks to the management and entire team of DCT for creating a memorable experience. I hope you’ll join us this October.”

Some of the highlights of the ICCA Congress include a talk titled ‘Transforming Events with Augmentation: A New Era of Engagement and Interaction’, which unveils how AR can transcend novelty to become crucial for innovative event planning and management.

Also on the agenda is the panel discussion titled ‘Navigating Event Trends for 2025’, which will provide research-backed insights into the future of event planning. ‘Transforming Events: Empowering Inclusion Through Neurodiversity’ will delve into the transformative power of neurodiversity in event planning, while ‘Winning Bids: A Hands-On Introduction to ICCA Skills’ is an interactive workshop that will offer a practical, engaging introduction to the strategies and insights that have shaped winning bids across the globe. To access the full agenda, click here.

Hosting the ICCA Congress in Abu Dhabi underscores ADCEB’s strategic vision for the emirate as a leading hub for business events in the MENA region, in keeping with Tourism Strategy 2030 goals to boost visitor numbers to 39.3 million, increase the sector's GDP contribution to AED 90 billion by 2030 and create 178,000 new jobs within the tourism ecosystem. With its robust event and hosting infrastructure, strategic location as a gateway between East and West, superior connectivity and a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Abu Dhabi is perfectly poised to lead the MICE industry into the future.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. Through its partnership with the prestigious MICHELIN Guide, DCT is helping to cement the emirate’s position as a leading international destination across the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the uniqueness of its people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a hub of authenticity and innovation which provides unparalleled experiences to both local and international visitors.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Reem Jrade

Senior Account Executive

reem.jrade@hillandknowlton.com