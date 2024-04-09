MENA Restaurant Community, powered by Syrve, hosted an Iftar dinner for restaurateurs. The event explored the crucial topics of buffet management, the features of working with a set menu, and more

Dubai, the UAE — MENA Restaurant Community, a leading hospitality industry association, in collaboration with Syrve, made a special event celebrating Ramadan for restaurant owners in Dubai. This exclusive Iftar dinner at Ave Restaurant, Dubai Fountain, went beyond the traditional Iftar experience, offering valuable insights to optimize restaurant operations during this critical season.

“We devoted considerable effort to ensuring that our community gatherings serve as more than just networking opportunities. We're pleased to offer our expertise and insights to restaurateurs navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship in this demanding industry. It's rewarding to know that our support contributes to the success of their ventures,” stated Yana Kuznetsova, MENA Restaurant Community and Syrve Manager.

Attendees enjoyed a delicious Iftar buffet while gaining practical knowledge on key topics like:

Maximizing Profitability During Ramadan, featuring strategies for managing buffets efficiently, optimizing set menus for higher margins, and controlling inventory effectively.

Tackling Revenue Leaks, with expert tips for identifying and addressing areas where your restaurant might be losing revenue, ensuring a successful Ramadan season.

“MENA Restaurant Community team consistently delivers well-organized events featuring engaging and practical topics from industry professionals. These events provide a wealth of actionable insights directly applicable to daily business processes”, shared Olga Danilova, co-owner of Pavlova café.

Founded in 2020, the MENA Restaurant Community fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and discussions on industry challenges. They are dedicated to elevating the region's restaurant scene by uniting leaders and driving positive change.

About Syrve MENA

Syrve MENA is a leader in all-in-one POS and Restaurant Management Software solutions in the Middle East. With its headquarters in Dubai and a presence in 54 countries, Syrve has been revolutionizing the food service market for over four years. Serving over 1200 customers worldwide, including renowned restaurant chains and small businesses, Syrve is committed to automating bars, restaurants, and hospitality businesses.