Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar, in collaboration with Qatar University, successfully held the Euronews Business Media Training, an inspiring initiative aimed at equipping students with practical experience in media production, journalism, editorial, and broadcasting, fostering the development of young creative talent. Students engaged in hands-on training and real-world case studies, blending practical experience with theoretical learning to sharpen their skills.

The three-day event, held from October 29 to October 31, 2024, at Qatar University’s College of Business and Economics, offered students within media and media-adjacent fields an immersive learning experience. Through hands-on sessions with experts from the Euronews Doha production team, participants explored the latest trends, innovative content distribution strategies, and business models shaping the global media landscape, gaining a deeper understanding of the media industry's dynamic nature.

The business media training marks the first major initiative stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Qatar Economic Forum in May 2024 between Media City Qatar and Qatar University. This initiative also highlights the strategic partnership between Media City and Euronews, aimed at delivering world-class training in Qatar and fostering the next generation of media professionals.

Tevfik Ergun, Strategy & Business Planning Manager at Media City Qatar, stated, “This business media training marks a pivotal moment in our journey to drive the transformation of Qatar's media landscape and build what’s ‘next’ for our industry. By aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030, and through partnerships with leading institutions like Qatar University and global leaders such as Euronews, we are not only nurturing talent today, but also shaping the future of media in Qatar and positioning the country as a regional hub for media innovation and excellence.”

Rana Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics (CBE) at Qatar University, remarked, “The Euronews Business Media Training marks the start of a lasting commitment to empowering our students with practical, transferable skills that will enable them to excel in the fast-changing media business landscape beyond their university experience. By fostering strong collaborations with industry leaders from Media City Qatar and Euronews, we are enriching our curriculum and ensuring that our students are fully prepared to make meaningful and impactful contributions, not only in media but across various sectors.”

Maxime Carboni, Chief Business Officer at Euronews, commented, "We're excited to join forces with Media City Qatar and Qatar University's Business College for this business media training. This initiative aligns with our dedication to nurturing the next generation of media professionals. Students will gain invaluable hands-on experience in the world of media. At Euronews, we're committed to empowering the future of media through education and collaboration, and we're proud to be part of this business media training."

As part of its broader strategy, Media City Qatar remains dedicated to fostering a thriving media ecosystem in the country by supporting the growth of creative talent and innovative media practices. By establishing partnerships with educational institutions and global industry leaders, Media City Qatar is committed to positioning Qatar as a leading hub for media and content creation, playing a vital role in the nation’s cultural and economic future.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar (MCQ) is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

ABOUT EURONEWS

Euronews is a leading international news channel and one of the best known and most trusted news brands operating across Europe. Worldwide, Euronews is broadcast in 160 countries and distributed in over 400 million homes – including 67% of homes in the European Union + UK. Every month, Euronews reaches over 140 million people, both on TV and digital platforms, according to the Global Web Index (2020).

ABOUT COLLEGE OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS, QATAR UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1985, the College of Business and Economics (CBE) at Qatar University has over 5,500 students in undergraduate and graduate programs. Building on almost 40 years of providing business education, we proudly offer innovative and experiential majors in Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Economics, Management and Management Information Systems, as well as minors in Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship, and Taxation. The CBE's future-facing programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and its MBA program is ranked in the top 100 in the world in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2023 and second best in the Middle East and Africa Region, enabling it to transform its students into professional graduates that are sought-after by employers in Qatar and around the world.