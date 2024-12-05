DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The UAE is rapidly becoming a prime destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and affluent clientele, drawn by a host of benefits including enticing investment opportunities, a luxurious lifestyle and flexible visa options. Its strategic location also offers convenient trading hours across major global markets, further boosting its appeal. These factors have helped solidify its position as the premier destination for HNWIs globally, with a projected net inflow of over 6,700 millionaires in 2024[1] - more than any other country in the world.

Alongside its reputation for luxury, the UAE continues to be a global hub for business aviation. In the first six months of this year, business jet movements at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South recorded a 7% year-on-year increase[2], reflecting the growing demand in the region. Meanwhile, according to data from WingX[3], the Middle East continues to lead in business aviation recovery, positioning itself as a vital center for global connectivity and commerce.

The MEBAA Show 2024, taking place from 10-12 December at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), will serve as the premier platform for HNWIs, decision-makers and business aviation professionals interested in business jets and luxury lifestyle showcases, as well as exploring the latest trends and advancements shaping the industry.

The last edition attracted an international clientele of HNWIs, who were able to secure a VIP visiting experience through the Platinum Guest programme. This year’s show also includes new and exclusive features tailored to this market, with the Platinum Guest Programme and the newly introduced Luxury Boulevard, both of which have been elevated through Falcon, who are sponsoring the features. Aimed at fostering meaningful connections and showcasing the unique intersection of luxury and business aviation, the show will offer a wider showcase of luxury products and services for attendees to experience than ever before at the MEBAA Show.

Oleg Kafarov, Group Director – Brand Marketing at Alex Investment Group, comments: “The quest for excellence and the passion for innovation are at the heart of Falcon and the MEBAA Show. In business aviation as in luxury real estate, yachts and watchmaking, every detail counts on the path to success. Both in luxury workshops and in the Falcon skies, it is this incessant search to break boundaries that inspires our vision, and this is the meaning that we want to bring to this great and unique partnership between business aviation and leading luxury brands. All of us at Falcon look forward to welcoming the growing number of HNWIs attending the show, who will have the opportunity to discover the finest of the two worlds at one place.”

For industry professionals, the MEBAA Show will also provide a prime opportunity to network with key stakeholders and align with the region’s robust growth across the industry, exploring innovation and collaboration. The Platinum Guest Programme has been curated to provide attending VIPs and HNWIs a premium visiting experience. This includes access to the event through Falcon’s Private Jet Terminal, fast track entry, an opportunity to schedule business jet viewings, access to the platinum guest lounge and invitations to exclusive parties.

Complementing the jet-set lifestyle, the Luxury Boulevard is designed to provide HNWIs and the luxury business jet industry with a platform to engage with world-renowned brands. Participating brands includes Gulf Craft, DarGlobal, Luxvant, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives, LovinFit and more.

AIX Investment Group will also join the line-up. Fadi Dabbagh, President of the Board at AIX Investment Group, comments: “We’re excited to participate in an event that perfectly aligns with our values of excellence and ambition. The MEBAA Show allows us to showcase not only our brand but also our dedication to creating exceptional, high-quality experiences for our clients and partners. For us, this is an opportunity to demonstrate what sets AIX apart in an industry that values progress and integrity.”

As the UAE continues to dominate in both luxury and business aviation, the MEBAA Show 2024 continues to set the standard for innovation and connectivity, offering a platform for professionals and affluent clientele to gather in an unmatched environment for professional networking, knowledge sharing, and engaging with the latest advancements shaping the industry.

