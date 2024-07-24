Riyadh: MDLBEAST, the leading Saudi music entertainment company, has announced the launch of Onyx Arena shows in partnership with Jeddah Season 2024. The parties will be held every Friday from August 2 to August 16 at the Onyx Arena Theater in Jeddah.

The three weekly events will feature a lineup of top artists, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts. On August 2, the Onyx Arena stage will be graced by the talents of Don Toliver, Lil Easy, Shaolin, and Axwell, offering an electrifying night of entertainment for attendees.

Building on the excitement, on the second week, Friday, August 9th, the event will feature captivating performances by Jack Harlow, Salvatore Ganacci, Jeed, and Saud.

The third and final week, on Friday, August 16, will witness exceptional acts by Dj Loush, Bebe Rexha, and Afrojack, promising an exhilarating grand finale to the series.

The Onyx Arena is the latest musical venue launched by MDLBEAST, and equipped with the top-notch technical facilities, sound, and lighting equipment for hosting global musical parties, events, and conferences. It covers an area of approximately 26,000 square meters, accommodating over 12,000 people, with a parking lot for 12,000 vehicles.

ABOUT MDLBEAST:

MDLBEAST is a leading music entertainment company based in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to showcasing both established and emerging local, regional, and global talent. Through innovative live entertainment experiences, the company aims to connect regional audiences with top artists from around the world. With a focus on events, music, and venues, MDLBEAST is poised to revolutionize the music scene not only in KSA, but throughout the MENA region.

