Hybrid event is being organised in collaboration with United Nations Development Program

Four-day forum seeks to stimulate creativity and innovation among youth and promote knowledge sharing

Government of Dubai Media Office: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), will organise the Youth Knowledge Forum (YKF) from 6-9 December 2022. The hybrid event will be organised in-person on the first two days and virtually on the last two days to ensure the largest number of participants can attend the event from across the world.

The Forum is being organised as part of MBRF’s commitment to promote knowledge sharing and creativity among youth. The event seeks to celebrate global achievements, share success stories and highlight key contributions in the field of knowledge sharing.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The Youth Knowledge Forum is being held as part of MBRF’s mission to promote the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and successful experiences. The forum is in line with our commitment to inspire talented youth, and our vision to play key role in imparting knowledge across the globe to support the advancement of societies.

“At MBRF, we are keen to stimulate creativity and innovation among youth and enhance their participation in the development of future plans and strategies, as part of our belief in the vital role they play in accelerating the transition towards knowledge-based societies and economies. We are pleased to organise an event that provides a platform to celebrate exceptional talent in knowledge-based fields, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a knowledge hub,” he said.

The four-day forum will feature a series of panel discussions and youth circles, as well as a special meeting led by winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award. The initial gathering of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, an initiative launched by Ministers of Youth, in collaboration with the Arab Youth Centre, will also be hosted at the forum.

In collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, the Youth Knowledge Forum will also invite decision-makers to discuss the massive opportunities in the metaverse. A session held at the event featuring award-winning Emirati figures, will identify the challenges facing youth and ways to overcome them.

During the forum, MBRF will also organise a session titled ‘Careers of the Future’ and another titled ‘World of Futurology’. The forum will feature a session to share the latest results of the Global Knowledge Index and also discuss the importance of partnering with the UNDP to promote knowledge development regionally and globally.

The Youth Knowledge Forum will also feature a discussion with Nikolaus Turner, Managing Director of the Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, who will highlight the role of the forum in bringing together scientists, youth, and researchers to discuss the knowledge industry and its role in addressing current and future challenges.

