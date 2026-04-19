Dubai – UAE: StarLink, an Infinigate Group company, is returning with its flagship event - a multi-city cybersecurity series spanning key markets across the Middle East. The spotlight is on the emerging AI vs AI cybersecurity combat, marking a new era where autonomous systems both identify and counter sophisticated, AI-driven threats at unprecedented speed.

As organizations embrace AI to accelerate innovation, cyber adversaries are leveraging the same power to launch faster, smarter, and more sophisticated attacks. This year’s theme, “AI vs AI: The Silent Battle,” reflects this defining shift in the cybersecurity landscape, where artificial intelligence is no longer just an enabler but both a weapon and a defense.

Nidal Othman, CEO at StarLink commented that, “With the rapid adoption of AI, new and unified AI security platforms are emerging and being integrated to manage evolving risks. As a result, securing AI is becoming a critical cybersecurity priority for CISOs. It will be interesting to see how this evolution will drive a fundamental shift in the way cybersecurity is approached in today’s digital era.”

The 2026 Roadshow showcases a strong ecosystem of global technology leaders, including Anomali, BeyondTrust, Forcepoint, Forescout, LinkShadow, Palo Alto Networks, Progress, Google Cloud Security, Riverbed, Tenable, Trend AI, Akamai, FireMon, Infoblox, Keysight Technologies, Nozomi Networks, Nutanix, OpenText, SailPoint, Skyhigh Security, Saviynt, and Versa Networks who brings innovative AI-powered cyber defense solutions that can empower organizations to outsmart the rising threat landscape driven by AI.

Through this dynamic platform, StarLink is committed to enabling organizations navigate the complexities of AI-driven security with confidence and foresight. Attendees can gain a deeper understanding of the evolving threat ecosystem, whilst exploring advanced solutions through expert-led keynotes, live demonstrations, and interactive thought leadership discussions.

The event transits through 7 cities: Riyadh (19 April), Jeddah (21 April), Muscat (29 April), Amman (11 May), Cairo (18 May), Doha (15 June), and Kuwait City (17 June).

Don’t miss out on the buzz, register at your nearest city! https://www.starlinkme.net/roadshow2026

About Starlink

StarLink, an Infinigate Group company, is a Trusted Digital Advisor empowering organization to thrive in the digital era. Through a unified platform, StarLink delivers expertise and solutions across five strategic pillars – Cyber Resilience, Cloud Transformation, Intelligent Automation, Enterprise AI and Digital Infrastructure. By bridging global innovation with regional expertise, StarLink enables enterprises and SMBs to accelerate business transformation, build resilience, and unlock new opportunities for growth in an increasingly connected and dynamic world.

For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net

Press Contact:

Raji Joy John | VP - Marketing | Starlink | raji@starlinkme.net

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

For additional information please visit www.infinigate.com