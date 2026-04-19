Dubai, UAE — GRID, a real estate platform operating across development and investment, shaping ambition through a complete 360° approach - from investments to keys, with a portfolio of over 30 projects across the UAE, UK, and Cyprus, hosted an exclusive session titled “High Tea with Industry Leaders: What’s Next for Dubai Real Estate”, bringing together a curated group of brokers and partners for a focused discussion on market evolution, emerging opportunities, and strategic positioning.

Held at the GRID Sales Gallery, the session is designed as an intimate leadership conversation, offering attendees direct insight into the current state of the Dubai real estate market and the momentum shaping its next phase.

The discussion will be led by Dhiraj Chabra, Partner at GRID, and Maurya Krishna, Board Member and Partner at GRID, sharing perspectives grounded in ongoing market activity and the broader direction of the sector.

This initiative reflects GRID’s continued commitment to engaging the market through meaningful dialogue, strengthening relationships, and reinforcing its presence as an active participant in the real estate landscape.

“The UAE has consistently demonstrated resilience and ambition, and what we are seeing today is a strong reflection of that. The market is not only stabilising, it is actively moving forward, with renewed confidence and clarity. Over the past few weeks, sentiment has strengthened, activity is picking up, and we are seeing a clear bounce-back across key segments. The fundamentals remain solid, and the outlook for real estate is firmly positive as the country continues its trajectory of growth.”

— Maurya Krishna, Board Member and Partner at GRID

Through curated engagements such as this, GRID continues to position itself at the centre of market conversations, connecting insight, opportunity, and execution.

About Grid:

GRID, an award-winning real estate developer established in 2019, has a development portfolio surpassing $2.2 billion and spanning over 6.8 million square feet. Since its inception, GRID has delivered 1.9 million square feet of space across the UAE and the UK, encompassing various asset classes such as branded residences, affordable luxury, retail, logistics, and accommodation. GRID has solidified its presence in the UAE, London, and Cyprus, and emphasizes integrity, global standards, and quality, making it a preferred choice for property investors and homebuyers. This dedication has earned GRID accolades, including the Best New Development award for The Lucan in 2021.