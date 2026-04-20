Abu Dhabi based Al Ramz Corporation has launched the initial public offering (IPO) of two new open ended GCC investment funds the Horizons GCC Sukuks Fund and the Fortitude GCC Equity Fund.

The two funds are part of the financial services firm’s strategy to broaden its institutional grade investment solutions for local, regional and international investors.

The Horizons GCC Sukuks Fund is a US dollar denominated, Sharia compliant fund targeting stable income and capital growth through investments in investment grade sukuk issued in the GCC.

The Fortitude GCC Equity Fund, denominated in UAE dirhams, focuses on regional equities and follows a benchmark agnostic strategy, targeting an estimated annual return of 8%.

The IPO for both funds will remain open until May 13, 2026.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com