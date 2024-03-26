The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) organized its annual Ramadan gathering dedicated to commemorating the principles of kindness and caring. The gathering serves as a platform to strengthen communication among employees, express gratitude to partners, and acknowledge the team’s efforts in advancing MBRF’s objectives. At its core, the MBRF is committed to propelling knowledge development and fostering knowledge-based societies and communities.

The event took place at the Al Multaqua Ballroom in the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together the MBRF team, members, and work teams associated with the Dubai International Program for Writing, Knowledge Lounge, along with the partners and sponsors of the Foundation’s initiatives.

At the gathering, the MBRF presented remarkable progress in knowledge generation and dissemination, particularly highlighting achievements across diverse initiatives and projects such as the ‘Dubai International Program for Writing,’ ‘Knowledge Lounge,’ ‘Knowledge Summit,’ and ‘Global Knowledge Index.’ Furthermore, to emphasize a forward-looking approach, the Foundation underscored its commitment to fostering sustainable societies that prioritize knowledge. Recognizing the growing significance of knowledge, innovation, and technology, the MBRF affirmed these as pivotal drivers for sustainable development and a promising future for humanity.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, underlined the significance of the Ramadan gathering in fostering communication, respect, and solidarity among the Foundation’s workforces. Recognizing these gatherings as invaluable for enhancing connections and reinforcing relationships, His Excellency Bin Huwaireb elaborated on how they serve as a platform for exchanging innovative ideas, further cultivating a positive and cooperative organizational environment. This, in turn, enhances productivity and efficiency, further solidifying MBRF’s position as a driving force for innovation and knowledge advancement.

His Excellency further highlighted MBRF’s commitment to bolstering Dubai and the UAE’s leading position in the global knowledge field. The Foundation is dedicated to strengthening its ambitious national efforts aimed at transitioning toward knowledge-based societies and economies. It aims to cultivate excellence across diverse fields of knowledge and empower human capital, with particular emphasis on youth and emerging segments of the population, who are crucial agents in shaping the future. He highlighted the preceding year as a pivotal milestone for the Foundation, characterized by significant achievements across a broad range of initiatives and programs, including the highly successful eighth edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit.’

His Excellency added, “Inspired by the visionary guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the MBRF MBRF is relentless in its dedication to expanding knowledge. Our achievements and triumphs over the past year have served as catalysts, driving us forward in the pursuit of our vision. We are dedicated to supporting the achievement of sustainable development goals and creating a resilient knowledge infrastructure that propels our young human capital towards a dynamic and prosperous future.”

His Excellency further delved into the impact of the Global Knowledge Index 2023 on the knowledge landscape, along with the strategic program ‘Future Skills for All’ initiated by the Foundation. This collaborative endeavor, launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Coursera, aims to enhance the skill sets of numerous young individuals across nine Arab countries. His Excellency highlighted the successful implementation of the eleventh edition of the Bil Arabi initiative in the previous year. Moreover, as part of the ‘My Family is Reads’ initiative, jointly organized with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, over 50,000 books were distributed to parent councils in UAE schools.

The MBRF has been actively dedicated to empowering and inspiring aspiring writers by providing them with tools for excellence through the Dubai International Program for Writing. Furthermore, the Foundation has arranged a series of sessions under the ‘Knowledge Lounge,’ within the UAE and internationally, aimed at promoting reading and raising awareness of its importance. MBRF’s participation in prestigious international book fairs such as those in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Cairo, London, and Frankfurt has been particularly noteworthy. Additionally, the Foundation has successfully forged cooperation and partnership agreements with esteemed local, regional, and international organizations, including the Dubai Judicial Institute, the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Istanbul Language Academy, the Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), and EYouth, as well as organizations in Ukraine, Slovenia, and other countries.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com