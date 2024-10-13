Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) announced the hosting of the 9th edition of the Knowledge Summit on 18-19 November 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Center. This year, the event will be organized under the theme ‘Future Skills and AI Economy’.

Known as a dynamic global platform, this annual event brings together thought leaders, experts, decision-makers, and innovators from all over the world. The summit will pave the way to discuss knowledge and future skills, its challenges, and opportunities to promote international understanding and exchange of ideas on ways to develop a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “The Knowledge Summit, which we host every year, has been successful in establishing Dubai as a global hub of innovation and knowledge from which wide-ranging interactive forums are launched to disseminate knowledge, experiences, and best practices to help societies transition to knowledge-based economies. This contributes to improving the standard of living and mapping out a sustainable future that prioritizes innovation and cutting-edge technology as a means of achieving growth and prosperity. This year, the MBRF and UNDP aim to bolster global cooperation in the knowledge and technology fields with emphasis on achieving sustainable development goals through the advancement of future generations’ skills and the creation of innovative solutions to pressing global issues.”

The summit will introduce the ‘Global Knowledge Index 2024,’ which has established itself as an important tool for developing policies and national vision in recent years, by highlighting the strengths and areas for possible improvement across different knowledge fields such as education, R&D, innovation, technology, and knowledge-based economy, making it a comprehensive instrument to guide future strategies for sustainable development.

The 3rd UNESCO World OER Congress will be held for the very first time in the Arab World as a part of the summit. The congress is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Around 500 ministers, senior officials, and decision-makers from vital sectors like education, digital services, and communications are set to participate in the congress.

Moreover, the summit will facilitate the honoring of the winners of the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award,’ which aims to underscore the pivotal role of knowledge in achieving sustainable development and global prosperity by recognizing key achievements that contribute to knowledge dissemination and inspiring creative individuals to open new paths to share and cultivate knowledge. The award covers multiple areas such as education, technology, scientific research, and innovation.

The summit will also feature panel discussions on future skills and AI by Coursera, the infamous online learning platform.

In the upcoming edition, the summit will feature an agenda that includes interactive sessions, workshops, and knowledge events, with the active participation of selected thinkers, creators, and global personalities in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), technology, economy, education, environment, health, and other vital sectors. The sessions will focus on varied key themes, especially promoting sustainable economic growth, workforce skills and future jobs, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, as well as emerging advanced technologies such as data analysis, machine learning, programming, and AI.

Through the previous eight editions, Knowledge Summit has successfully established itself as one of the leading international events that focuses on exchanging knowledge, experiences, and success stories. It has also underlined its importance as a platform for introducing innovative insights and new ideas, highlighting best practices to find solutions for global challenges. On the other hand, it has propelled investment efforts in knowledge by developing human resources skills and driving innovation.

This year’s summit has seen an increase in the total number of panel sessions as compared to the previous editions, surpassing 747 sessions, with 1765 speakers from among the best innovative thinkers, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from all over the world, and 81000 attendees. These numbers are poised to increase significantly in the upcoming edition.

