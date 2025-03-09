A joint initiative between Aster Volunteers and Amity University, Diva 2025 brings together women, students, professionals and well-wishers from different walks of life to deliver a powerful message on the transformative role women are playing today.

Aster DM Healthcare pledges to enable more high-potential women Asterians to move into managerial and leadership roles. While 60% of the employees at Aster are women, around 33% positions in managerial and above roles are held by women.

Dubai, UAE – Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, in collaboration with Amity University Dubai, proudly hosted the 5th edition of the Aster Volunteers Diva Programme, an inspiring initiative aimed at celebrating and empowering women. The event, themed “Women of Today: Accelerating Ambition”, featured an engaging interactive session between Indian Olympic Boxer and former Rajya Sabha Member Mary Kom and Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, followed by inspiring speeches by Dr. Malathi Arshanapalai, Group Chief Medical Officer and Group Chief Quality Officer, Aster DM Healthcare and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Rafid Alkhaddar, Dean HAAS - Dr Rajneesh Mishra and the Program Media Studies, Dr Seema Sangra from the Amity University, Dubai.

Mary Kom, a global icon of strength and determination, shared her inspiring journey from being an aspiring athlete to becoming a symbol of perseverance. Reflecting on the importance of empowerment, Mary Kom stated, “Women possess incredible strength, and are capable of breaking barriers to achieve their dreams and in the process achieve extraordinary things. There is a need for today’s women to believe in themselves and their own capabilities and continue pushing forward, undeterred by challenges. Initiatives like Diva create the perfect platform to inspire and empower future generations of women leaders and I am glad to be a part of this movement.”

As a part of its ongoing commitment to gender inclusivity, Aster DM Healthcare has pledged to enable more high-potential women Asterians to move into managerial and leadership roles. The organization employs around 60% female employees and 33% women hold managerial and above positions. The Aster Elevates Women Leadership Program, which concluded in February 2025, saw 14 talented women leaders successfully completing the program, strengthening the organization's leadership pipeline.

Speaking about Aster’s unwavering focus on driving an inclusive culture within the organization where talent and capabilities are recognized and empowered, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, said “In today's world women account for half of our families, the society and the global population. They are both the consumers and creators of global economy and not acknowledging their potential is not an option for any organization or country determined to succeed. We are glad to be in a country like UAE which leads by example when it comes to empowering women across all walks of life and we at Aster are committed to strengthen this further by providing the right platform to the right talent to further the cause of gender inclusivity. Our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace is reflected in our leadership initiatives, ensuring that women at Aster are not just participants but active decision-makers in shaping the future of healthcare.”

Adding to the significance of the event, Ms. Seema Sangra, Program Leader of the Media Studies department, Amity University, mentioned, “Development is an inclusive process, and here we are talking about nearly 50 per cent of the world’s population. International Women’s Day is not just a celebration but a call to action to accelerate progress toward gender equality. We are proud to be part of an initiative that not only recognises the immense potential of women but also challenges stereotypes, celebrates achievements, and builds meaningful partnerships to drive change.”

As Aster DM Healthcare continues its journey toward inclusivity and gender equality, initiatives like DIVA 2025 serve as powerful reminders that empowering women today paves the way for a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across five countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare

Launched in 2017 with the support of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Aster Volunteers serves as the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare. This initiative embodies the spirit of giving back to society and has touched the lives of over 5.8 million people through various programs with more than 85,000 registered volunteers. Key activities include disaster relief efforts, mobile medical services, free or subsidized surgeries for the needy, medical camps, blood donation drives, and health awareness campaigns. Aster Volunteers focuses on sustainable and impactful solutions, particularly in women’s empowerment, education, and social upliftment.

About Amity University:

Established in 2011, Amity University Dubai is a leading international university in the UAE and is part of a global brand that has campuses in Dubai, London, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Uzbekistan, Kenya and multiple campuses across India.

With a distinguished track record in the region, Amity University Dubai is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in the UAE, with degrees accredited by the MOE through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). The university is internationally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA).

