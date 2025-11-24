Dubai, UAE: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), together with the Malaysia Franchise Association (MFA), is proud to announce the upcoming Special Business Mission to Dubai, scheduled on 26 November 2025 at the iconic QE2 Hotel and several premier business hubs across Dubai on 25, 27-28 November 2025. This high-level mission seeks to expand Malaysia’s franchise footprint, accelerate market entry into the GCC, and unlock new bilateral trade and investment opportunities with partners across the United Arab Emirates.

Driving Malaysia’s Global Franchise Ambition

The program brings together leading Malaysian franchisors, SMEs, investors, and international ecosystem players in a series of curated sessions designed to open doors, build networks, and catalyse commercial collaborations.

The mission is set to feature targeted B2B and investor meetings with UAE buyers, funders, and potential master franchisees; sector-specific technical visits to innovation hubs, retail ecosystems, and free-zone authorities; market and investment briefings by regional experts and institutional partners; networking engagements with chambers of commerce, venture networks, and government agencies; participation from influential partners across the public and private sectors.

A Strategic Push Into the Middle East Market

“The Special Business Mission reflects our commitment to elevating Malaysian franchisors and SMEs onto the global stage,” said Mr. Adila Sabri bin Muhammad, Undersecretary of the Franchise and Vendor Development Division, KUSKOP. “Dubai continues to thrive as a nexus for global business, innovation, and capital. We expect this mission to ignite meaningful partnerships, strong commercial leads, and sustainable long-term growth opportunities for Malaysian brands.”

Industry Call to Action

Spaces for the mission are limited, and early registration is highly encouraged. This initiative offers one of Malaysia’s strongest platforms for companies seeking strategic expansion into the Middle East.

For registration and full program details:

https://www.prioritised.online/event-details/special-business-mission/