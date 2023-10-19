Dubai, UAE: Makma Art Gallery, Abu Dhabi's latest destination for exquisitely curated Islamic-inspired glass and crystal creations, has announced its first public exhibition, set to take place at Downtown Design from 8-11 November 2023 at the d3 Waterfront Terrace in Dubai Design District (d3).

The gallery's exhibition booth promises to redefine the fascination of crystal craftsmanship within a contemporary framework, paying homage to a century-old legacy that chronicles the fascinating journey of refined glass and crystal artistry, made from 100% natural and durable material.

Alia Sefrioui, Founder of Makma Art Gallery, commented: "We are thrilled to be part of Downtown Design 2023, a premier platform that brings together the region's creative community. We look forward to connecting with visitors on the ground, networking and sharing our mission of casting a contemporary light on the brilliance of glass and Bohemian crystal. Makma offers a fresh perspective on these age-old art forms, infusing them with modernity and celebrating the exceptional expertise of European artisans. By strategically positioning our pieces to showcase their vibrant colours, we aim to create a visually captivating and artistically compelling display at the fair."

Downtown Design 2023 serves as a gateway to the dynamic developments in the Middle East's design and creative industries, bringing together prominent design talent and renowned brands, attracting an impressive 135,000 visitors. For Makma Art Gallery, this event marks an ideal debut, facilitating connections with fellow exhibitors, the broader creative community, and art collectors from the Middle East and globally.

The centrepiece of the Gallery's Downtown Design showcase will be a pair of monumental vases in vivid sapphire blue, towering at an impressive 155 cm. These vases serve as a testament to the unparalleled craftsmanship of European glass and crystal masters from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Established in 2023, Makma Art Gallery is a fresh addition to the UAE's cultural landscape. Its primary mission is to present a contemporary interpretation of Islamic-inspired glassworks. The Gallery’s Downtown Design display promises to be a journey into the timeless artistry of glass and crystal, reimagined for the modern age. Visitors can expect to be captivated by the fusion of tradition and innovation that defines Makma Art Gallery's unique collection.

Design enthusiasts are invited to explore the creativity and artistry of glass and crystal at Makma Art Gallery’s exhibition space in Downtown Design, in the Dubai Design District (d3). Visitors can register for free at: https://www.downtowndesign.com/register-attend-downtown-design/?

For more information about Makma Art Gallery, visit: https://www.makmaartgallery.com.

ABOUT MAKMA ART GALLERY

Established in 2023 in the UAE, Makma Art Gallery is an artistic hub that introduces the exquisite 19th and 20th century European glass and crystal craftsmanship to new audiences in the GCC region. Its curated collections of Islamic-inspired glassworks push the artistic dialogue between East and West, fusing tradition with modernity. All collections are crafted from 100% natural and durable materials, honouring a century-old legacy that traces the journey from sand to refined glass and crystal artistry. Makma is a meeting point for history, culture, technology, science, craftsmanship and design, weaving a profound narrative within every collection.

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

SEC Newgate Middle East

Katja Novaković or Mai Touma

katja.novakovic@secnewgate.ae or mai.touma@secnewgate.ae