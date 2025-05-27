Dubai, UAE: The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) announces the return of its flagship event, MEFMA CONFEX & Awards 2025, taking place from 28 to 30 October at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai.

Now in its 12th edition, MEFMA CONFEX has become the Middle East’s most influential and comprehensive event dedicated to the FM industry, bringing together visionary leaders, decision-makers, innovators, and experts from the region under one roof.

With the GCC’s Facility Management (FM) market projected to grow from USD 54.6 billion in 2023 to USD 72 billion by 2028, the sector is witnessing record momentum. This rapid growth is fueled by national development agendas, large-scale infrastructure projects, smart city initiatives, and a rising demand for sustainable and tech-driven asset management solutions.

Over three days, attendees will engage in meaningful dialogue, explore cutting-edge technologies, and celebrate pioneering achievements at the 4th MEFMA Awards of Excellence—recognizing the highest standards of performance and innovation that are driving the industry forward regionally and globally.

On this occasion, Eng. Jamal Lootah, President of MEFMA, said: “MEFMA CONFEX 2025 will be a landmark gathering for the FM community, uniting industry leaders to drive transformation, forge strategic partnerships, and unlock the next wave of innovation shaping the region’s-built environment. As the FM sector takes on an increasingly pivotal role in enabling smart, sustainable, and resilient cities, this event serves as both a celebration of how far we’ve come and a forward-looking platform to define what’s next for the industry.”

As the FM sector gains recognition for its vital role in delivering smart, livable, and efficient cities, MEFMA CONFEX continues to drive regional knowledge exchange, policy advocacy, and cross-sector collaboration.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the region’s most anticipated FM event. details on the speaker lineup and agenda will be announced soon.