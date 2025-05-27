Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Centre Al Ain is gearing up to host the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Taking place from 28 to 31 May, the event will serve as a national platform bringing together decision-makers, experts, investors and industry leaders to advance the UAE’s agricultural sector, promote sustainable practices and strengthen the country’s long-term food security strategy in alignment with its forward-looking vision.

The event will span the full indoor and outdoor areas of ADNEC Centre Al Ain and is expected to attract thousands of visitors over four-day. As a dedicated agriculture-focused event, the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 aims to accelerate the development of the UAE’s agricultural industry, enhance sustainable farming methods and contribute to the national food security agenda.

ADNEC Centre Al Ain provides an ideal platform for trade exhibitions seeking growth and increased engagement between buyers and sellers. The event will be delivered to world-class standards through comprehensive support and worldclass planning, with ADNEC Centre Al Ain’s specialist teams working closely with organisers to ensure success from concept to execution. The operations team played a pivotal role in optimising the venue layout for visitor flow and accessibility, while logistics and technical teams oversaw the installation of key infrastructure, ensuring the highest standards of safety, sustainability and efficiency.

By hosting the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, ADNEC Group continues to reinforce its role as a catalyst for growth in strategic sectors, supporting the UAE’s economic diversification, strengthening food resilience and fostering knowledge exchange in sustainable agriculture.

In line with the UAE’s visionary leadership, Al Ain is rapidly emerging as a hub for business, cultural and heritage tourism. The city is increasingly recognised as a destination for impactful, large-scale events, with ADNEC Centre Al Ain playing a vital role in this transformation by attracting and enabling major exhibitions, conferences and public initiatives. Community members across Al Ain are encouraged to attend and engage with this important national event.

For more information on the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, click here. To view the programme, click here.