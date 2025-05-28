MUSCAT: Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), the majority state-owned owner and operator of Oman’s national transmission grid, has highlighted significant achievements in the development of infrastructure, while driving safety and sustainability as well. The company achieved over 58 million safe man-hours, having also boosted the length of its grid to over 10,200 kilometres, while adding 10.65 per cent clean energy to the network. As the pioneer Omani organisation certified Integrated Management System in six strategic sectors, at a level of Omanisation of 97 per cent, OETC continues to be at the forefront of propelling the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

These achievements were outlined during the annual press conference on May 27, 2025 organised by parent organisation Nama Group at the Oman Conference and Exhibition Centre.

The new milestone in 58 million safe man-hours with no lost-time injury underscores its commitment towards workplace safety — one of the fundamental pillars of human well-being in the OETC Vision. OETC is also the first Omani organisation and one of the first in the GCC region, to attain Integrated Management System (IMS) certification across six significant areas: quality, environment, health & safety, asset management, business continuity and information security.

Eng Saleh Nasser al Rumhi, OETC CEO, reaffirmed the company's vital role in Oman's power industry, saying that, "Since its establishment in 2005, OETC has been a pillar in the electricity sector, responsible for transmitting electricity from power generation stations to main load centres around the Sultanate of Oman. We manage the national grid, achieving a fine balance between supply and demand, high efficiency and cost-effective supply of electricity. OETC supplies electricity at 132 kV and above; and controls interconnection lines with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) at 220 kV."

Speaking about the company's growth, Al Rumhi added, "The national grid has been extended in the past 20 years according to international standards. We have built over 116 grid Stations, of which 17 are 400 kV running and increased our transmission lines to over 10,200 kilometres. All these have paid us rich dividends with superb operating performance, achieving 99.9999 per cent reliability and 98.1112 per cent availability. These achievements not only indicate OETC's operational success but also indicate its strategic alignment with Oman Vision 2040 to empower national talent, develop infrastructure and integrate clean energy.”

According to Oman Vision 2040's sustainability goals, OETC increased the percentage of clean and renewable energy in its grid to 10.65 per cent (1,855 GWh), reaffirming Sultanate of Oman's move towards a cleaner future.

Financial strength is another aspect, with a Ba2 (stable) rating by Moody's and BB+ (stable) rating by Fitch. Paying off the $1 billion "Lamar" Bond in its entirety is a testament to OETC's fiscal responsibility and investment capacity.

Being 97 per cent Omanised, OETC also helps in empowering national capabilities, responding to Oman Vision 2040's call to build human capital.

