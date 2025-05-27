The event hosted over 450 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, with China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, KSA, and the UAE accounting for the top five exhibiting nations

The event’s knowledge-sharing platform, Automechanika Academy, gathered thought leaders from around the region while the latest industry innovations were presented across the show floor

Riyadh, KSA: Automechanika Riyadh 2025, Saudi Arabia’s leading trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, concluded last month at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) with a 35% year-on-year increase in attendance.

The event showcased over 450 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and highlighted the Middle East’s position as a global hub for the automotive industry. The domestic market represented 90% of visitors, with international markets accounting for 10% of attendees.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates progress under Vision 2030, major projects such as Lucid Motors’ new plant in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) and the launch of Ceer, Saudi’s first electric vehicle brand, reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to localising the automotive value chain.

The wider MENA region is also contributing significantly, with Morocco targeting an annual production of one million vehicles by 2025 and the UAE strengthening its role in aftermarket services and re-exports.

In his keynote address at Automechanika Riyadh, Dr Faisal Al-Kadi, CEO of Al Kadi Commerce & Industry, underscored the importance of fostering strong local and international partnerships to drive sustainable growth. This was echoed in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Building the Middle East’s automotive hub’, which examined supply chain development, certification frameworks and the role of collaboration across sectors in supporting the region’s transformation.

During the event, industry voices, including Ben Stewart, Supply Chain Director, Lucid MENA and Aftab Ahmed, Chief Advisor, National Industrial Development Centre, highlighted the critical need for government and private sector cooperation to create a robust, standardised, sustainable supply chain ecosystem. Discussions highlighted the importance of certification, localisation and long-term industrial planning as key pillars for establishing trust and competitiveness in the regional market.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia, licensee of Automechanika Riyadh, directed by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition

GmbH, commented: “Automechanika Riyadh 2025 was our largest and most successful edition to date from a visitor and exhibitor perspective, reflecting the impressive growth of the automotive aftermarket sector region-wide. The exhibitor showcase at Automechanika Riyadh 2025 increased by 34%, with the top five participating countries being China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, KSA, and UAE.”

To accommodate the growing interest in Automechanika Riyadh, the exhibition space expanded by over 70%, covering 19,270 square metres across five halls. In addition, the event featured seven international pavilions that presented the latest industry solutions from Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, and Thailand.

Automechanika Riyadh also featured Automechanika Lovers, a programme that offers marketing benefits and services to exhibitors at all Automechanika shows worldwide. Valid until 30 September 2026, the programme supports companies in enhancing their presence at Automechanika events and includes Gold, Silver or Blue status for participants.

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “We would like to extend special thanks to the companies that participated in the Automechanika Lovers programme at Automechanika Riyadh, who undoubtedly made a significant contribution to the event’s success. The programme offers many benefits, enhancing exposure for exhibitors before, during and after the event.”

This year, the programme featured companies with Gold status, including Add Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited, C.E.I. Costruzione Emiliana Ingranaggi S.p.A, GSP Automotive Group, WENZHOU CO. LTD, REINZ-Dichtungs-GmbH, and Sampa Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirket.

Automechanika Riyadh will return in 2026, where it is expected to build on this year’s edition, welcoming more exhibitors and visitors. The product areas showcased at Automechanika Riyadh include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Connectivity & Autonomous Driving, Accessories & Customising, Tires & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils, Lubricants, & Fuels, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, Digital Solutions & Services.

About Automechanika Riyadh

Automechanika Riyadh, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, will take place from 28 April – 30 April 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. This will be the 7th edition of Automechanika in Saudi Arabia, which is the leading exhibition dedicated to the automotive aftermarket industry in the Kingdom. The dedicated exhibition is one of 14 instalments of Automechanika – the most successful and largest automotive aftermarket exhibition brand in the world.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.