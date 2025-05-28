Riyadh: In a significant move that signals a shift in how the region tackles public health challenges, Riyadh is set to host the TNFS Summit 2025—the first high-level regional summit focused on reducing smoking prevalence and addressing tobacco-related harm. This event will bring together organizations, health leaders, and policymakers from the region and around the globe.

The summit will occur on May 29, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel – Kingdom Center, coinciding with "World No Tobacco Day." It is supported by strategic partners, including the Quality-of-Life Program (Part of one of the realization programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030), Badael Company, and Smart Health as the scientific partner. The TNFS Summit will serve as a multilateral platform to encourage regional and international collaboration in tackling one of the most pressing public health challenges in the Arab world.

The summit is expected to culminate in the adoption of a regional charter for tobacco harm reduction and the signing of strategic cooperation agreements among participating entities, aimed at strengthening public health systems and enhancing regional regulatory frameworks.

TNFS Summit 2025 invites policymakers, public health experts, and civil society to unite around a shared vision: a healthier Middle East with lower tobacco dependence. This summit marks a clear commitment to science-based, prevention-first policies built on regional and international partnerships.

More than 100 local and international experts from leading institutions including specialists from the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Saudi Arabia will participate in the summit. They will discuss the latest research, exchange insights, and explore scalable, evidence-based policy solutions.

The agenda will focus on key strategic themes, including:

Correcting public misconceptions about nicotine and tobacco harm reduction products

Designing preventive policies grounded in scientific evidence

Showcasing successful international regulatory frameworks that can be adapted to regional contexts

Mobilizing community awareness and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors

Badael Company, the summit’s strategic partner, stated that TNFS 2025 addresses an urgent regional need for data-driven dialogue and multilateral coordination to reflect the scale of tobacco-related harm in our societies. The summit is envisioned as a launchpad for the region's healthier, fairer, and more sustainable future.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact the Summit’s Media Coordinator:

Dr. Rania Al-Qarawi

Email: rania@elevare360advisory.com

Mobile: +966 56 341 3928