Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has recently announced an agreement with Nokia to lead a nationwide network modernisation that will enable it to deliver faster, more secure, and highly adaptable 5G services to consumers and businesses across Qatar, while preparing for next-generation innovations.

Vodafone Qatar will leverage Nokia’s end-to-end technology to boost network capacity and reduce latency while accelerating time-to-market with new capabilities and introducing greater agility through automation and enhanced security measures.

With Qatar’s ICT sector projected to grow at an annual rate of 8.5% through 2030, Vodafone Qatar is committed to meeting the growing demand for high-speed connectivity in the country’s expanding digital economy.

Vodafone Qatar and Nokia’s collaboration will help transform the network with intelligent broadband access, new enterprise offerings provided through 5G slicing, and infrastructure that can continually evolve to match the advancement of digital applications.

Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar, commented: “Vodafone Qatar continuously embraces new opportunities to deploy emerging technologies as part of its commitment to driving digital transformation in Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Our work with Nokia will enable us to become more agile and responsive to the evolving needs of customers and businesses. By integrating advanced fibre, mobile, and cloud capabilities, we are shaping a smarter, more secure network that can support everything from customised home Wi-Fi to the latest enterprise technologies.”

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, commented: “This collaboration reflects the depth of our portfolio and the strength of our partnership with Vodafone Qatar. Through more flexible scaling, reliability, and near zero-touch automation that our advanced core and broadband solutions deliver, Nokia will provide greater network agility and service offerings, and provide our partner with all the tools it needs to efficiently manage its network assets.” Nokia’s multi-cloud core software solutions are set to bring innovations to Vodafone Qatar’s network.

Together, these advancements will set a new standard for end-to-end digital transformation in Qatar, reaffirming Vodafone Qatar’s position as one of the leaders in the telecommunications industry regionally and globally.

