Abha: Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Aseer Region, the second edition of the Aseer Investment Forum commenced this morning, Tuesday, at King Khalid University’s campus in Al-Fara’a, Abha, under the theme “Aseer Thrives... Invest Now.” The event features the participation of several esteemed ministers, senior officials, investors, and experts from within the Kingdom and abroad.

The forum is part of the Aseer Development Authority’s efforts to position the region as a leading investment destination. This second edition brings together 1,500 guests, including leaders from developmental sectors, investors, and decision-makers, to discuss ways to develop the investment environment in the region and enhance the synergy between the public and private sectors, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The forum opened with a ministerial session titled “Aseer Shines... An Investment Destination on the Global Map,” featuring the participation of His Excellency Mr. Abdullah Al-Atiyah, Minister of Municipal Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, and His Excellency Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology. The speakers in the session discussed the role of infrastructure, digital transformation, and major events—including the bid for the city of Abha to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup—in supporting the economic development trajectory of the region.

His Excellency Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce, also participated in the forum through a keynote address, where he discussed the performance of the commercial sector in the Aseer region, the ministry’s role in facilitating the investor journey, stimulating the business environment, and highlighting the role of chambers of commerce in supporting the growth of various regions.

The forum also saw the participation of His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Al-Quwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority, in a talk focusing on enabling promising regions through capital markets, available financing mechanisms for investors, and the development of laws and regulations to stimulate the national economy.

The forum includes five main sessions that discuss key aspects of the investment environment in the Aseer region, as well as available opportunities in the sectors of tourism, technology, infrastructure, and the creative economy. The sessions also highlight the role of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in supporting development through its flagship projects, along with the participation of its subsidiaries in accelerating growth and enhancing sustainability.

One of the forum’s highlights is the announcement of the launch of “Qimam Al-Sarrah” company as an investment arm to support land development efforts and facilitate regulatory processes for investors. The forum will also unveil several unique projects presented for the first time, which are expected to strengthen Aseer's position on both the national and global economic map.

In addition, the forum features a number of specialized workshops addressing topics such as tourism financing, empowering investors, improving regulations, and showcasing investment opportunities. A concurrent exhibition showcases diverse projects, with a dedicated section for supporting entities. The forum is expected to witness the signing of several agreements and partnerships between the public and private sectors.

The second edition of the forum reaffirms Aseer's commitment to achieving comprehensive developmental progress, based on the equitable distribution of investment opportunities among the governorates, strengthening the region’s environmental and cultural identity, and fostering collaboration between government entities and local communities, aiming to build a sustainable, integrated investment model.

The forum serves as a strategic platform for strengthening national and international partnerships, stimulating qualitative investments, and enhancing the region’s readiness to host major projects, as part of a national vision that seeks to achieve a thriving economy, a vibrant society, and a globally competitive standing for all regions of the Kingdom.