Sharjah: The 55th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, bi-annual exhibition showcasing the latest design and trends in watches, jewellery, gold, precious stones and diamonds, will kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah and is scheduled to run through June 1, 2025.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition features the participation of over 500 local and international exhibitors, representing major global companies and high-end brands in luxury gold jewellery, exquisite timepieces, and precious gemstones, in addition to 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers, and industry professionals.

The 30,000-square-metre exhibition will see the presence of an elite group of leading jewelry and watchmakers from both local and global markets. Key exhibiting countries include the UAE, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon.

The new edition of the show also marks the debut participation of several international participants from Russia, Mexico, Tanzania, and Egypt. Exhibits are tailored to meet the refined preferences of high-end watch and jewelry consumers in the Middle East market.

Anticipating a high visitor turnout, the exhibition will unveil a set of exclusive jewellery pieces, notably the world’s longest diamond necklace, aiming to secure a new Guinness World Record. The remarkable piece spans 108 meters and is adorned with more than 600 lab-grown diamonds, meticulously crafted in 18-karat rose gold. The Guinness World Records committee will carry out the official inspection on the opening day of the show.

Building on the record-breaking success of its 54th edition, which recorded over 80,000 visitors marking the highest attendance to date, the upcoming Sharjah Watch and Jewellery Show 2025 continues to reinforce its international reputation as a premier destination for luxury seekers and trend followers, offering access to exclusive pieces and the latest design innovations.

It also provides jewellery designers with a high-profile venue to debut unique collections and highlight signature products, while engaging a broad customer base, capitalizing on the exhibition’s strong market presence.

The 55th edition of the show coincides with the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday and comes amid accelerating growth in the UAE’s gold trade, further enhancing its appeal among jewellery and watch enthusiasts.

According to the World Gold Council, gold sales in the UAE totaled 23.4 tonnes, valued at $1.8 billion in H1 2024, representing 17.3% of the Middle East’s total sales. These figures underscore the exhibition’s role as a strategic enabler for advancing the gold and jewellery industry.

The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show stands as one of the largest global gatherings for gold and jewellery designers, companies, traders, and industry leaders. It serves as a gateway for jewellery and watch enthusiasts and global audiences eager to explore the latest trends and innovations in fine jewellery.

The exhibition operates daily from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and on Fridays from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. It promises a premium shopping experience, allowing visitors to explore an extensive collection of luxury watches, bespoke jewellery pieces, rare gemstones, and signature diamond sets presented by top jewellery houses.

