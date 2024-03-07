The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” organised ‘Oman Vision 2040 Dialogue Session’ on Thursday under the auspices of HE Sayyid Dr. Munther bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Deputy Head of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, and in the presence of Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Al Hinai, Director of Oman Vision 2040 Follow Up Office at Madayn, stated that Oman Vision 2040 stands as the nation’s cornerstone for economic and social planning from 2021 to 2040. “Initiated under the visionary leadership of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and advanced by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, stemming from this vision are sectoral strategies and five-year development plans,” Al Hinai said, adding: “Madayn has developed the Madayn Vision 2040 to synchronise seamlessly with Oman Vision 2040. This was achieved through an analysis of priorities and national strategies to outline the institutional strategies and objectives for achieving the national goals.”

Al Hinai emphasised that Madayn Vision 2040 is geared towards elevating Sultanate’s competitiveness in attracting and localising foreign and local investments, boosting the manufacturing sector, increasing Omani exports, generating job opportunities, and enhancing comprehensive economic and social development across the Sultanate’s governorates. The vision revolves around creating world class business cities with Omani identity while fostering public-private partnerships.

Eng. Harib Al Busaidi, Director General at the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, delivered a presentation detailing the Unit’s role in overseeing the implementation of the vision, including its objectives, outcomes, and the performance of bodies responsible for its realisation. He emphasised on the Unit’s role in supporting these bodies, creating an enabling environment, enhancing partnerships, and monitoring services provided to the public, with the ultimate objective to ensure successful implementation of the vision.

On his part, Abbas Al Lawati, Investment Director at the Oman National Programme for Investment and Exports Development (Nazdaher), presented an overview of the programme, highlighting that Nazdaher aims to boost national efforts to attract investments in non-oil sectors into the Sultanate. “The programme aims to make Oman a competitive investment destination by strengthening partnerships with local and international businesses, focusing on developing investment strategies, addressing challenges and recommending sustainable solutions, expediting project implementation, and harmonising between public and private sectors to achieve an integrated investment system,” Al Lawati added.

Discussions then opened up for interaction and engagement with the attendees. The discussions revolved around Madayn’s ongoing projects aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The deliberations also underscored the Unit’s efforts in monitoring the implementation of Oman Vision 2040, as well as Nazdaher’s initiatives to achieve the vision across various sectors.